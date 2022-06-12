Migrant workers await easing of pass rules

For the past several months, Mr Mofazzal Hossain has been reluctant to leave his dormitory during his rest days.

This is because he will have to get an exit pass - which is required for migrant workers if they intend to go to public places - and comply with the restrictions that come with it, such as a time limit.

But the 36-year-old Bangladeshi is looking forward to June 24, when exit passes will no longer be needed for migrant workers visiting community areas in most circumstances.

"Some of us are already planning to go out, maybe to Sentosa or some other island," he said.

Mr Hossain is among several migrant workers who told The Sunday Times yesterday they were glad that the exit pass requirement will be removed.

The easing of restrictions was announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday, as part of updates to Singapore's Covid-19 control measures while the country continues to treat the coronavirus as endemic.

But migrant workers wishing to visit four locations with high footfall - Chinatown, Geylang Serai, Jurong East and Little India - on Sundays and public holidays will have to apply for a visit pass.

No pass is needed for visits to these areas on weekdays and Saturdays, or to other parts of Singapore on any day.

MOH said up to 80,000 passes will be available in total on each Sunday or public holiday. For a start, there will be 30,000 issued for Little India, 20,000 for Jurong East and 15,000 each for Chinatown and Geylang Serai.

Covid-19 cases among workers living in dormitories here had surged in the early months of the pandemic in 2020. By the end of last year, over 175,000 out of 323,000 residents had caught the virus. The workers were subject to stringent movement curbs, which only started to gradually ease after September last year.

Businesses in Little India said that they welcomed the decision to remove the exit pass requirement.

Convenience store worker Islam Md Rafiqul, 38, said he expects business to improve with the potential increase in migrant worker footfall.

Mr Ruthirapathy Parthasarathy, honorary secretary of the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha), said migrant workers are an integral part of the district and make up a huge customer base for many businesses in the area.

"Lisha is indeed looking forward to the removal of the exit passes as this will bring a much-needed boost to Little India businesses after enduring a difficult two-plus years," he said.

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng also weighed in, saying that it is a step in the right direction.

Migrant worker non-governmental organisations shared similar views. "We hope that the remaining restrictions on the four areas will be lifted soon," said the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics.