Mentorship scheme to help students who leave ITE prematurely

Mohamed Ali Mohamed Pesal was not wild about a future in information technology. That is why he opted out of studying at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) at the end of last year.

Now, he will get a shot at living out his dream of working with animals or marine wildlife, thanks to a new mentorship pilot spearheaded by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

"This is a very important opportunity because it is what I need to get to where I want to be in the future," said the 17-year-old, who is currently an animal care assistant in an animal park.

He is among 100 young people who will take part in the Career Advice and Mentoring Programme (Camp) over a two-year period.

Announced at the Committee of Supply debate in Parliament last year, the pilot will involve students who leave ITE prematurely. It will match them with mentors from industries of their interest to guide them in exploring their passion and career choices as well as facilitate internships or job placements.

At the launch of the pilot on Wednesday in Huone Singapore, a meeting and event venue in Clarke Quay, Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Culture, Community and Youth, said: "We believe that every youth, regardless of his or her background and circumstances, has the potential to achieve success in life, given the right support and guidance."

For mentor Ivan Ong, 35, the decision to pay it forward was an easy one to make.

The senior business development manager for cyber-security firm Exclusive Networks Singapore said he received help from a teacher when he was an ITE student. "There are students who do not know what they want in life, and we can help to clear that vision and make the end goals more clear for them," said Mr Ong.

He added: "The mentorship programme will give them access to people from a wide variety of industries. It will give them a chance to talk to people from all walks of life and will allow them to understand different experiences."