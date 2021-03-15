Mentor who helped two boys lauded for dedication

After the father of two boys he was mentoring died, a volunteer with the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) went the extra mile to make sure they were coping well emotionally.

"I kept a lookout... (to) see if there was anything that they would like to talk about and tried to observe... how (the death) was affecting them," said Mr Goh Chek Meng, 43.

Yesterday, he received an award at the non-profit group's Volunteers' Day, a biennial event which began with a ceremony at Lifelong Learning Institute.

Six other individuals also took home commendation awards.

Three groups of volunteers were also recognised while 238 volunteers were given long-service awards.

Due to safe management measures, the awards were handed out to only 28 recipients - 25 individuals and the three groups - at the ceremony. The others will get their awards by mail.

Mr Goh said he was glad that the boys managed to move forward with their education.

"When you see the children putting in effort (in their studies)... and subsequently they manage to achieve what they could and probably should, that... is one of the greatest successes," he added.

Mr Goh initially volunteered with the CDAC as a befriender to support low-income families and joined the Supervised Homework Group (SHG) in 2012.

Started in 1994, SHG is a weekly programme which supports upper-primary children in their studies and character development.

Mr Goh said there had been challenges in managing the various demands from his job, family and volunteering.

He works in the education sector and is married with two children.

"Thankfully... I have my family's support," he added.

Ms Jasmine Hu, 34, is another volunteer with the SHG programme who received an award yesterday.

She was uncertain if she could remain committed to volunteering when she started seven years ago, as she was switching jobs then.

"But I thought (then) that if I said I had no time... in my mid-20s, I will probably have less time as I get older," said Ms Hu, vice-president of a department in financial services firm JP Morgan.

One of the three volunteer groups honoured was a team under CDAC's Granny Quilt Project.

Started at a CDAC centre in Redhill in 2017, the project involves volunteers creating quilts, each from 100 cloth patches. The quilts are intended for babies and are given away at CDAC events.

The project has since grown and another team has been added, at the CDAC centre in Punggol.

The Redhill team, which has 18 members ranging in age from their 40s to mid-70s, bagged an award yesterday.

Members Florence Aw, 68, Irene Tan, 70, and Wan Seow Har, 74, encouraged senior citizens to participate in volunteer work.

Yesterday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng, who is on the CDAC's board of directors, said: "Despite the steep learning curve, we saw our volunteers... actively learning the use of Zoom and tech-savvy volunteers stepping up to help co-volunteers embrace technology."

He added: "All these were done to ensure we can continue extending help to our beneficiaries even during difficult times."