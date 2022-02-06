Mendaki cuts tuition scheme registration fee from $210 to $10

Malay/Muslim students applying for the Mendaki Tuition Scheme (MTS) need to pay an annual registration fee of only $10 from this year - a sharp drop from $210.

Self-help group Yayasan Mendaki hopes that this will make quality and affordable tuition more accessible to lower-income families.

Mendaki deputy chairman Zaqy Mohamad said he hopes that this will encourage more individuals to enrol in and benefit from MTS.

"We want to streamline the registration fee so every child is given the opportunity for education and does not have to worry about affordability."

The scheme offers English, maths and science tuition to students in Primary 1 to Secondary 5.

As at yesterday, 6,591 students have enrolled in the scheme.

Mr Zaqy, who is also Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence, said: "We are moving into Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) sectors, and strengths in science, mathematics and technology have to be much stronger."

Among these students, more than 2,600 of them have registered for lessons in virtual centres. The centres, which were launched just this year, aim to reach those who are unable to attend physical classes due to reasons such as the Covid-19 pandemic, said Mr Zaqy.

MTS has 1,152 tutors, consisting of undergraduates, working professionals and retirees.

Class sizes are kept small, at no more than 15, a factor students said has helped their learning.

Muhammmad Aniq Farhan Anel, a Secondary 3 student, said it has helped him make a remarkable improvement in mathematics.

The 15-year-old Normal (Academic) student said: "In school, a teacher has to teach a class of 30 students. Here in MTS, tutors can focus on one student if we don't understand a concept."

His Marsiling Secondary schoolmate Niqi Nurfalisha Norazmi, 16, has seen her grades jump in English and maths. "Before the scheme, I had many Us (ungraded). But now, I am starting to get C5s," she said.

MTS is also taking on a more holistic approach, with enrichment programmes. For example, the #AmPowered@MTS mentorship programme aims to guide Secondary 3 and 4 students on their options in higher learning once they complete their O or N levels.

Undergraduates and young adults aged 18 to 35 are trained as mentors and matched with up to three students under the nine-month programme.

Mr Mirza Nabil Putra Azhar, 22, a student from the National University of Singapore, said that he provides guidance on study tips and course choices.

Mr Zaqy hopes the programmes provided by Mendaki will help and inspire students to do well in school.

"We want everyone to have a tertiary education because, in this day and age, in this modern world, you need a certain level of competency to be able to succeed."