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Men account for nearly 20% of spousal abuse victims in Singapore; more husbands seeking help

There were 337 spousal violence cases in 2025 where the victim was the husband, a 12% rise from the 302 in 2024.

SINGAPORE – More abused husbands sought help in 2025, accounting for about one in five of the spousal violence cases that year.

There were 337 spousal violence cases in 2025 where the victim was the husband, a 12% rise from the 302 in 2024.

Overall, more people – both men and women – reported that their spouses were violent to them in 2025, according to the latest Domestic Violence Trends Report, released on Oct 29 by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Spousal violence cases in Tier 1, which refer to lower-risk cases, rose 23% over two years – from 1,560 cases in 2023 to 1,871 in 2024 and 1,920 in 2025.

The latest report provided a gender breakdown of spousal violence cases for the first time – 82% of victims were wives in 2025, while 18% were husbands.

More than half of the abused spouses are in their 30s or 40s.

Physical violence was the most common primary form of abuse for all victims, with about two in three of them experiencing this.

Emotional and psychological abuse was the second most common primary form of abuse. Social workers say victims often suffer from more than one form of abuse .

The report noted that the larger number of physical abuse cases may reflect how victims – and those around them – are better able to recognise physical harm as family violence and are more likely to seek help to keep themselves safe.

Social workers told The Straits Times that men tend to under-report being abused by their wives due to shame and traditional expectations of how men should behave.

But they believe that greater awareness of the different forms of domestic violence, including emotional abuse and coercive control, may spur more men to seek help.

Besides being hit, scratched and having objects thrown at them, some of the men the professionals come across also suffer emotional and psychological abuse.

They may be constantly belittled, humiliated and threatened by their wives, said Cherylene Aw, senior director at TRANS Family Services.

Their wives may restrict their contact with others, monitor their activities and use various methods to control and influence their decisions, she added.

Anne Chui, head of Allkin Family Service Centre@Ang Mo Kio 230, said: “Some men may initially minimise what is happening (to them) or see it as part of ordinary marital disagreements.

“They may also feel embarrassed about seeking help because of societal expectations of how men should cope.

“They may seek support when the situation escalates or when they become concerned for their own safety or when the conflict begins to affect their children.”

More seniors, vulnerable adults face abuse

MSF’s 43-page report – its third edition – details key trends in child, spousal and senior abuse, among other issues.

The number of abused seniors also rose in 2025.

There were 290 new Tier 1 cases, or lower-risk cases, of elder abuse, a 26% increase from the 230 in 2023. In 2024, there were 283 such cases.

In 2025 , two in three of the abused seniors were women .

Physical violence was the most common type of abuse, followed by emotional and psychological abuse.

There were also 12 cases classified as other kinds of abuse, which include financial exploitation by family members.

The report also addressed the harm family members inflict on vulnerable adults.

These adults are aged 18 and older, whose mental or physical disability, infirmity or incapacity renders them unable to protect themselves.

The number of new Tier 2 vulnerable adults cases rose from 65 in 2023 to 70 in 2024 and to 104 in 2025.

Tier 2 cases are those with high safety and risk concerns, such as a senior suffering head injuries, burns or fractures caused by a caregiver.

An MSF spokesperson told ST that most of the elderly vulnerable adults were abused by their own children.

In 2024, the MSF’s Protective Service, which manages high-risk abuse cases, introduced the Vulnerable Adult Structured Decision-Making Tool to help social service agencies and healthcare institutions identify abuse.

The tool gives professionals a clearer and more standardised framework to decide when to report cases to the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline.

This could have improved the detection of vulnerable adults, leading to more cases being reported.

While physical abuse was the most common form of violence among high-risk vulnerable adult cases – doubling from 27 cases in 2024 to 55 in 2025 – neglect was a close second with 42 cases in 2025.

Neglect occurs when the physical, caregiving or medical needs of the adults are not met and their living conditions deteriorate, among other concerns.

Aw said the reasons for elder abuse are often complex and multi-faceted and may include longstanding family conflict, caregiving stress, a history of violence within the family and the lack of caregiving skills and knowledge.

Cases that Aw has seen include seniors who depend on their adult children for daily needs, while the children face financial and other stresses.

T ensions may build and escalate to controlling behaviour, verbal aggression and even physical harm.

Seniors may be reluctant to report the abuse out of love, and also because they are dependent on the child.

Aw added: “Social isolation and codependence can also increase risk, particularly when the older person and caregiver have limited alternative sources of support. This can make it harder for others to notice the abuse and for the older person to seek help.”