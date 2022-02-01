Marine Parade seniors get to enjoy reunion lunch together

Madam Chen Soh Mei, 87, got to catch up with other seniors in her Marine Parade neighbourhood when she hosted a Chinese New Year reunion lunch yesterday in her three-room flat.

She was asked by Montfort Care to play host to three seniors and a volunteer, after the social service agency resumed the event, which took a hiatus last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency itself organised a lunch for 15 seniors on the same day at its GoodLife! Makan community kitchen in Marine Terrace.

"The festive spirit behind this lunch feels very real," said Madam Chen, who has been living in the estate for 30 years.

The lunch at the kitchen started with the tossing of yusheng, followed by a bento box meal.

Seniors were entertained by a variety of activities, including a charades guessing game.

The lunch was sponsored by the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, CapitaLand Hope Foundation. The foundation is also one of the sponsors of the GoodLife! Makan community kitchen.

CapitaLand Hope Foundation's executive director Tan Seng Chai said: "One of the pillars of our foundation is to help the needy elderly, so it's aligned with our purpose."

Also in attendance was Marine Parade GRC MP Tan See Leng, who expressed gratitude to Montfort Care for organising the event.

"Being able to encourage and share a meal together was something we looked forward to and the enthusiasm of the elderly at the event today is a poignant reminder of the preciousness of human connection," he said.

Montfort Care is run by social service professionals who provide community-based services with the aim of strengthening communities. The agency launched GoodLife Makan! in January 2016.

The communal kitchen allows seniors who live alone in Marine Terrace to prepare, cook and share meals with one another.

Montfort Care founder and chief executive Samuel Ng said: "New Year's Eve reunion dinner is a very important tradition (for Chinese families). I hope we'll be a pseudo-family to these stay-alone seniors."

The community kitchen was renovated and remodelled into a cafe in November 2020. The cafe works on a pay-as-you-wish basis, with customers encouraged to interact with the seniors.