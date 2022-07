A man who searched for his birth family for years was finally reunited with his eight biological siblings at the age of 59, after he hit on the idea of searching online for his birth mother's name, along with the word "obituary".

Furthermore, Mr Richard Yong discovered at the reunion in December last year that one of his brothers, a retired fighter pilot, had been his superior while he was with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) in the 1980s.