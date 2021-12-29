Man, 63, found dead in Toa Payoh flat after stench detected

A 63-year-old man was found dead in his Toa Payoh flat on Sunday after his neighbours detected a foul smell emanating from the unit.

The Straits Times (ST) understands that the man, who was identified as Mr Zhang Yue Long by Shin Min Daily News, likely died of natural causes.

The police said that investigations are ongoing but foul play is not suspected.

They were alerted to the unnatural death at Block 100 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at about 3pm on Sunday.

The man was found lying motionless in the sixth-floor unit, and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Madam Anne Tan, who lives next door, said she had detected a stench since last Friday.

She said Mr Zhang had lived alone in the three-room flat since his mother died around September last year.

She last saw him in his living room two or three weeks ago when she walked past his flat.

She also said he was not in touch with his two brothers, whom she got to know at their mother's wake last year.

Madam Tan, 64, who works in the finance department of Nee Soon Town Council, had arrived home on Sunday to a group of people outside her neighbour's flat.

Upon learning of Mr Zhang's death, she went to a nearby block where one of his brothers lives to notify him.

Madam Tan did not have his unit number, but the first door she knocked on turned out to be the right one.

Another neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lim, said Mr Zhang was about 1.7m tall and of stout build.

"He would go out almost every day riding a mobility scooter," said the 36-year-old accounts assistant.

She said he would occasionally walk to the nearby supermarket for groceries, adding: "It was always just him. He kept to himself and didn't speak to anyone."

Ms Karen Wee, executive director at Lions Befrienders, said the community can support seniors who live alone by looking out for signs such as mail sticking out of letterboxes for an unusual length of time or meals left hanging on the front door knob.

"Notify the police as soon as possible if the signs prevail for an extended period of time, like 24 hours," she said.

She added that some neighbours may feel guilt or helplessness for being unable to render the help needed to prevent the tragedy, or ask themselves why they did not notice something amiss.

"Counselling and support for those who are traumatised are important and necessary," she said.

Mr Ang Ziqian, managing director of Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors, told ST that when seniors die alone, the police are typically called to determine if foul play is involved.

"A coroner's inquiry has to be held to determine the cause of death before a funeral director can conduct a funeral for the deceased," he added.

A spokesman for Touch Community Services said undetected deaths at home can occur in the absence of a strong care support network, especially if it involves a frail senior with physical and mental health issues who is living alone.

"The pandemic has also resulted in the suspension of many activities, with seniors being encouraged to stay home.

"Seniors who are less technologically savvy are less likely to take part in online engagements, resulting in further isolation as social interactions are further reduced," said the spokesman.

"At the end of the day, neighbours will play a critical role as they are the first responders who can detect any change in their neighbour's habits or situation and provide timely help."