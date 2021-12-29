Man, 63, found dead in Toa Payoh flat after stench detected

He had lived alone since mum's death last year, says neighbour; no foul play suspected

A 63-year-old man was found dead in his Toa Payoh flat on Sunday after his neighbours detected a foul smell emanating from the unit.

The Straits Times (ST) understands that the man, who was identified as Mr Zhang Yue Long by Shin Min Daily News, likely died of natural causes.

The police said that investigations are ongoing but foul play is not suspected.

They were alerted to the unnatural death at Block 100 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at about 3pm on Sunday.

The man was found lying motionless in the sixth-floor unit, and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Madam Anne Tan, who lives next door, said she had detected a stench since last Friday.

She said Mr Zhang had lived alone in the three-room flat since his mother died around September last year.

She last saw him in his living room two or three weeks ago when she walked past his flat.

She also said he was not in touch with his two brothers, whom she got to know at their mother's wake last year.

Madam Tan, 64, who works in the finance department of Nee Soon Town Council, had arrived home on Sunday to a group of people outside her neighbour's flat.

Upon learning of Mr Zhang's death, she went to a nearby block where one of his brothers lives to notify him.

Madam Tan did not have his unit number, but the first door she knocked on turned out to be the right one.

Another neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lim, said Mr Zhang was about 1.7m tall and of stout build.

"He would go out almost every day riding a mobility scooter," said the 36-year-old accounts assistant.

She said he would occasionally walk to the nearby supermarket for groceries, adding: "It was always just him. He kept to himself and didn't speak to anyone."

Ms Karen Wee, executive director at Lions Befrienders, said the community can support seniors who live alone by looking out for signs such as mail sticking out of letterboxes for an unusual length of time or meals left hanging on the front door knob.

"Notify the police as soon as possible if the signs prevail for an extended period of time, like 24 hours," she said.

She added that some neighbours may feel guilt or helplessness for being unable to render the help needed to prevent the tragedy, or ask themselves why they did not notice something amiss.

"Counselling and support for those who are traumatised are important and necessary," she said.

Mr Ang Ziqian, managing director of Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors, told ST that when seniors die alone, the police are typically called to determine if foul play is involved.

"A coroner's inquiry has to be held to determine the cause of death before a funeral director can conduct a funeral for the deceased," he added.

A spokesman for Touch Community Services said undetected deaths at home can occur in the absence of a strong care support network, especially if it involves a frail senior with physical and mental health issues who is living alone.

"The pandemic has also resulted in the suspension of many activities, with seniors being encouraged to stay home.

"Seniors who are less technologically savvy are less likely to take part in online engagements, resulting in further isolation as social interactions are further reduced," said the spokesman.

"At the end of the day, neighbours will play a critical role as they are the first responders who can detect any change in their neighbour's habits or situation and provide timely help."

Seniors dying alone at home

The death of a man, 63, in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh on Sunday is not the first time that a senior has died alone at home, and the decomposed body discovered only much later.

Past incidents include:

1 FOUND LYING FACE DOWN

A 74-year-old known to neighbours as Lily was found dead on Sept 4 after she left a light on in her home at Bedok North Avenue 2, but was not seen on her usual routine of household chores and feeding cats outside.

She was found lying face down after concerned neighbours opened her unlocked door, only to be greeted by a rotting smell.

The two cats she lived with were later adopted by a neighbour who had helped to take care of her.

2 LETTERS PILED UP AT KATONG CONDO

The remains of a woman, believed to be Madam Lily Loh in her 80s, were found on Nov 23 last year inside a unit at The Shore Residences, a condominium in Amber Road near Katong.

Mail began to pile up in front of Madam Loh's door, including court documents that appeared to have involved her and the condo management.

A neighbour told The Straits Times that Madam Loh did not appear to have family members and had no visitors, but owned a dog - the remains of which were also found.

A "weird smell" could be detected in the common hallway around February 2019, more than a year before her remains were discovered.

3 BLOOD DRIPPING FROM CEILING

A man, 77, was found dead in his Tampines flat in January 2019 after blood dripped through the ceiling of the unit below.

The resident of the lower unit noticed a strange smell in her flat, which led her to discover the dripping blood.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the man had died of natural causes, the police said.

