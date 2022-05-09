Malay/Muslim mums' support and networking group launched

Malay/Muslim mothers will be able to take part in more discussions and activities aimed at strengthening families, thanks to a new group called Ibu Sepanjang Hayat (Mums for Life).

Set up by non-profit organisation Centre for Fathering and the Mums for Life movement, the group supports Malay/Muslim mothers who are seeking ways to aid their community, assists them in coming up with ideas that can solve and address issues that they are facing, and ultimately helps them to lead families that are empowered.

At a ceremony to launch the group at the National Museum of Singapore yesterday, which was Mother's Day, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said that in the past two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about unprecedented challenges.

With most activities confined to the home, she said, mothers have had to juggle many roles, including adapting to remote work and ensuring that their children adjust well to home-based learning, are meaningfully occupied and get nutritious meals.

"Ibu Sepanjang Hayat aims to empower mothers by providing a platform for Malay/Muslim mothers to connect, learn about their strengths, their influence on their family and also tips to navigate motherhood together," said Ms Sun.

Present at the event were four of the mothers who mooted the idea for Ibu Sepanjang Hayat late last year and then co-founded the group.

They are Madam Yusnizan Mohamed Taib, Madam Titiek Rohani Mohamed Kamsah, Madam Nafisah Mohamed Ma'mun Suheimi and Madam Rahayu Ahmad Asi.

"Sometimes, as mothers, we forget to take care of ourselves... but you can't pour from an empty cup," said Madam Rahayu, a mother of five children who is also a certified parenting coach.

"What we've realised is that when the mother is happy, the whole family is happy."

Said Madam Nafisah, a life coach and trainer: "We came up with a mission where we believe that mothers who lead purposeful and meaningful lives with a strong inner resilience will be able to better connect with their children and eventually lead a family that is empowered."

Madam Nafisah, who has two children, is also a core team member of SGFamilies, a group of parent volunteers.

"Over the next few months, we will connect with more mothers in the community because we want mothers to feel they're not alone in this mothering journey," she said.

The launch of Ibu Sepanjang Hayat was part of Mum's Day Out, a day-long celebration at the National Museum organised by the Mums for Life and Families for Life movements.