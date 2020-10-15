President Halimah Yacob interacting with a volunteer from CapitaLand's #CareKitWithLove initiative at the Metta Welfare Association in Simei yesterday. The community project by CapitaLand's philanthropic arm, CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), has brought together more than 250 staff and community volunteers since its launch last month. Volunteers from the initiative have committed to making over 9,000 mask pouches for children and youth with special needs, as well as front-line staff at 20 special education schools. CHF has also worked with Arts@Metta, a programme under the Metta Welfare Association, where artists with special needs designed 2,000 batik mask pouches that are for sale at eCapitaMall, CapitaLand's curated digital mall. Proceeds will go to Arts@Metta to equip youth with special needs with life skills.
Making mask pouches for a good cause
- Published6 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 15, 2020, with the headline 'Making mask pouches for a good cause'.
