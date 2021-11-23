Part-time maid's wish comes true, as Donate for a Good Cause initiative enters final straight

SINGAPORE - She loved horses but had never seen the animal in the flesh.

On Tuesday (Nov 23), Madam Kamishah Hussein got her wish, and much more, when she groomed, fed and even rode a horse at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre.

Madam Kamishah, 56, who works as a part-time maid, said: "This is the best experience that I've ever had, because I had never seen a horse in the flesh, and today, I got a chance to ride one."

The Singaporean is part of the North Mosque Cluster under the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), one of four groups that local non-profit company Corporate Alliance for Good is supporting through the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) Donate for a Good Cause initiative.

The other three are the Boys' Brigade, Club Rainbow and the Equestrian Federation of Singapore.

Corporate Alliance for Good is a group of businesses that have come together to help the underserved by leveraging innovative and smart tech solutions.

Launched on Tuesday, its Donate for a Good Cause initiative urges Singaporeans to donate their SRVs so that beneficiaries can have a fun experience with horses at the National Equestrian Centre or the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre. They can also go on a tour at Gardens by the Bay or enjoy a boat trip down the Singapore River.

A big element of the experience will also be the use of technology through augmented reality (AR).

This is the company's final push to rally local and overseas Singaporeans to donate their unused SRVs ahead of the Dec 31 redemption deadline.

Among the beneficiaries are disadvantaged children and youth, people with special needs, and low-income families. They also include tour guides who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, and food vendors, including Dignity Kitchen and Free Food for All.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, Corporate Alliance for Good's chairman Png Bee Hin said: "The initiative is not just about getting the beneficiaries out of their home and going on a group tour. The solution that we bring is that we want to leverage innovative and smart technology to give all the beneficiaries a greater experience.

"The tour guides will conduct interactive tours at the Singapore River and Gardens by the Bay that are designed to enhance the beneficiaries' experience through fun AR activities."

The guest of honour at the event, Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Koh Poh Koon, thanked all stakeholders for their involvement in the initiative and hoped more Singaporeans would step forward and donate their SRVs.

Madam Kamishah is grateful that she got the chance to ride a horse.

She said: "I am very happy because there are certain things that we never ever have the opportunity to try because we can't afford it. So when there are initiatives like this, it gives us the opportunity."

Singaporeans who wish to donate their SRVs can go to this website.