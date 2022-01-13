Long queues at banks, pop-up ATMs for new notes

Long queues of mostly elderly people were seen outside banks and pop-up ATMs for the collection of new dollar notes ahead of Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 1.

The queues come even as the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Association of Banks in Singapore encouraged Singaporeans last month to opt for e-hongbao.

But some believe exchanging new notes during the festive period is an important part of tradition.

When The Straits Times visited the DBS branch in Lorong 6 Toa Payoh yesterday morning, around 40 people were in the queue.

Mr Chan Kee Heong, 76, who arrived at 6am, said: "I wouldn't say I'm queueing for myself, but rather for the younger generation. I want to make them happy by giving them new notes in their hongbao."

The retiree was given a queue slip and asked to return by 9.30am.

DBS said on its website that it would carry out new notes exchange services only for customers who have made online reservations. It added that walk-ins are allowed for seniors aged above 60 and those with disabilities.

Most banks provide new notes in denominations of $2, $10 and $50.

Checks by ST yesterday morning showed the expected waiting time at 28 of the 45 DBS locations was more than two hours.

A spokesman for DBS said that all slots were fully booked within a day of release on Jan 4 and Monday, for two different collection periods respectively.

Mr Mark Lee, 65, was the first in line at the OCBC branch in Toa Payoh yesterday. The retiree, who did not book a slot, began queueing at 7.15am to collect new notes for his friends.

He said: "My friends were scared that the new notes would run out, so I came early. Even though I'm not very particular about new or old notes, I still prefer the traditional way of celebrating Chinese New Year with physical hongbao."

Mr Bob Ng, head of personal and premier banking at OCBC, said that the bank's first tranche of collection dates for Jan 11 to 17 were fully booked by Jan 6.

He added that almost half the slots for its second tranche for Jan 18 to 24 have been taken up.

At the UOB branch in Toa Payoh, ST observed around 45 people in the queue at 9am yesterday.

Ms Sharon Au, 47, arrived at 7am with her 79-year-old mother to collect new notes.

"We booked a slot for 9.30am, but decided to drop by early... My mother's generation prefers the traditional way of exchanging red packets," said Ms Au, who works in retail.

A spokesman for UOB said all collection slots from Jan 11 to 22 have been fully taken up as at Monday.

More slots will be opened on Jan 17, the spokesman said. The last day to collect new notes is Jan 29.

A Standard Chartered spokesman said its new notes have been fully reserved. Walk-ins are allowed for those above 60 or people who have special needs.

A Maybank spokesman said that while all its 10,000 bundles of new notes were fully reserved by Monday, the public can walk in to exchange old notes for new ones.

In Bukit Batok Central on Tuesday afternoon, there were fewer than 10 people outside the UOB and OCBC branches, while at POSB, there were 20 people in the queue at 4pm.

Mr Nick Lam, 44, had booked a slot at POSB and was collecting new notes for his parents. "We may be encouraged to use e-hongbao, but older folks still prefer to give hongbao the traditional way," added Mr Lam, who works in sales.

Queues also formed at a few of the 64 pop-up ATMs by DBS and POSB.

Madam Noor Siti, 67, a retiree, queued for 30 minutes at a pop-up ATM in Toa Payoh yesterday morning to collect new notes for her neighbour, who is in her 70s.

"I think those who celebrate Chinese New Year will still prefer the traditional red packets. I, too, would prefer to exchange physical ones during Hari Raya," she said.

The pop-up ATMs will dispense new notes until 1pm on Jan 31.