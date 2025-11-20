Local charity, MOE to get CEOs and high-net-worth individuals on neighbourhood school committees

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Minister for Education Desmond Lee (right) at GiveFest Asia, a festival hosted by ImpactSG on Nov 20.

SINGAPORE – Local charity ImpactSG is working with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to have chief executives of companies and high-net-worth individuals from family offices join the committees of neighbourhood schools.

The School Board Matching Programme will encourage such individuals to serve on the school committees to build social capital for students through their networks and experience. The aim is to start with five schools in 2025 and gradually expand in 2026.

ImpactSG board chairman Ravi Menon said: “While the Government has taken pains to ensure that all our schools are well-supported, the distribution of social capital can never be equal.

“Students in some neighbourhood schools simply do not have the connections or networks that students elsewhere have through talks, learning journeys and work attachments.”

He was speaking on Nov 20 at GiveFest Asia, a festival hosted by ImpactSG.

The organisation also runs a Career Opportunity Programme that allows neighbourhood school students to interact with experienced corporate executives and get guidance from them on career paths and development opportunities.

Under this programme, more than 33 people have committed their time to help nearly 1,000 students and teachers across 15 schools .

ImpactSG will work with the MOE to expand the programme and partner networks like the Singapore Institute of Directors, which will offer these schools the expertise of more than 5,500 individuals.

Minister for Education Desmond Lee said at the festival that in a time of significant uncertainty, society’s resolve will be tested and giving is the glue that brings everyone closer.

But the Government cannot do it alone, and community organisations as well as the people and private sector must work closely to build that culture.

The education of our children is an important space where this integrated, coordinated approach must be applied, he added.

“We often think of education as squarely under the purview of our schools. But for students from families facing complex challenges, community and philanthropic support beyond the classroom can help create the environment that they need to flourish in their educational journey,” Mr Lee said.

“Financial assistance is tangible and important, but intangible support can be equally transformative – for example, enabling these students to build up their human capital and confidence, and helping them gain access to networks and experiences.”

The GiveFest Asia event, held at the NUS University Cultural Centre, brought together 460 attendees from charities, the philanthropic sector and corporations.

ImpactSG was launched in November 2024 to help match family offices, philanthropic foundations and the private sector to social causes and initiatives in Singapore and Asia that need funding.

A family office is a private company that manages the wealth and affairs of ultra-rich families.

After a year of operations, ImpactSG has 120 pledges from those who have committed to helping through the organisation. Around 51 per cent of the pledgers are individuals from family offices, while the rest are founders and chief executives representing corporations.

About 15 per cent of the pledgers that contribute to Singapore are based overseas, and 25 per cent of pledgers are non-citizens, including Indonesians, Japanese, Australians and Taiwanese.

In 2025, pledgers committed more than $4 million and 1,550 volunteer hours to social causes in Singapore and Asia.

Another area of focus for ImpactSG in 2025 is to help fund proton beam therapy treatment for children with cancer. Proton beam therapy is a form of advanced radiotherapy that uses proton particles to more precisely target and destroy cancer cells.

ImpactSG board chairman Ravi Menon (second from right) with Minister for Education Desmond Lee (second from left) at GiveFest Asia on Nov 20.

The charity has raised from its donors and pledgers more than $1.1 million to date to help young cancer patients receive this therapy.

Mr Menon said: “Giving supports those who may fall through the cracks. Despite supportive government policies, philanthropy and community help are still critical to filling the inevitable gaps.”

The number of high-net-worth individuals and top talent in business and finance, science and technology in Singapore has grown significantly, he said. As at the end of 2024, there were more than 2,000 family offices in Singapore, up from 1,400 at the end of 2023.

“There is much scope to deploy this wealth and talent for worthy causes to help uplift people and to create opportunities,” Mr Menon added.

Just as Singapore has benefited from incoming wealth and talent, it must also facilitate the deployment of that wealth and talent to benefit people in the region, he said.

Singaporeans are a generous people, he noted. Singapore ranked third globally in the 2024 World Giving Index. Total donations here increased from $2.95 billion in 2021 to $3.55 billion in 2023.

“It is not enough that we are the premier wealth management hub in Asia, we should also be the philanthropic hub here.”