SINGAPORE - For the past 16 months, since movement within migrant workers' dormitories began to be restricted, one man has been trying to keep his fellow Bangladeshis here informed and entertained from his living room in Tampines.

For an hour or two each Saturday, Mr Nazmul Khan, 40, transports migrant workers out of their dorm rooms into a virtual world of song and camaraderie, providing relief from cabin fever even during the darkest days of lockdown.