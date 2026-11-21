Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

So much of the news is about what’s happening in the moment. But after a major event, people pick up the pieces and life goes on. In this series, The Straits Times talks to the everyday heroes who have reinvented themselves, turned their lives around and serve as an inspiration to us all.

When her life hit rock bottom, Singaporean doctor Tam Wai Jia struggled to even get out of bed. It was during this dark period that she stumbled upon stand-up comedy.

SINGAPORE – For much of her life, Singaporean doctor Tam Wai Jia believed she had to prove her worth through achievements and success.

She obtained prestigious scholarships, won multiple accolades and built a name as a humanitarian doctor helping people in developing countries.

But when her life hit rock bottom, the 39-year-old struggled to even get out of bed. It was during this dark period that Tam stumbled upon stand-up comedy.

While living in Tanzania, she was diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) – a condition that can develop after prolonged or repeated exposure to traumatic experiences.

Beyond symptoms such as flashbacks and hyper-vigilance, it is also marked by difficulties regulating one’s emotions and deep feelings of shame or worthlessness.

To claw her way out of the slump, she began writing jokes and anecdotes about her life. Before long, she had enough material that her husband, Cliff Tam , suggested she stage a comedy show.

Her immediate answer was no.

“I just thought to myself: Nobody is going to come. I’m not a stand-up comedian,” she said. “I’m a very serious introvert.”

She had never even tried an open-mic session where newcomers test their material. Stepping on stage also meant confronting a lifelong terror of failure.

“After a lifetime of proving my worth through achievements, success and accolades, (I have to tell myself) that it’s ok to fail,” she said, describing stand-up comedy as “downright intimidating” because the audience’s response is instant.

Her 2025 debut sold out, with over 300 friends and strangers packing a venue at Grantal Mall in MacPherson. To her surprise, the audience did not just laugh – some cried.

On Nov 29, Tam will return with her second show, Your Best Is Not Enough, exploring social expectations, success and self-worth.

These themes cut close to her heart.

Proving her worth

Tam felt she had fallen short of expectations upon her birth.

Her parents, who already had a daughter, were told by a doctor their second child would be a son.

Instead, Tam was born. She grew up believing she had to make up for the son her parents had longed for – and that the way to earn their love was to excel.

The straight-A student went on to become a Fulbright, Johns Hopkins and Lee Kuan Yew scholar, and earned a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

She was also awarded the Young Outstanding Singaporean Award by a non-profit group affiliated with Junior Chamber International, which promotes active citizenry, and was named by Forbes Asia as one of 30 young changemakers.

Tam had once dreamed of working with animals as a vet or a wildlife documentary host, but her father steered her towards medicine.

The teenager agreed, interested in a profession built on helping others.

Her draw to humanitarian work started at age 17, when a community service trip to Cambodia exposed her to abject poverty.

At 18, she taught herself to paint and raised over $100,000 in donations through a picture book she created for a children’s home in Nepal, where she spent six weeks volunteering on her own.

For much of the past 15 years as a doctor, Tam took on multiple unpaid stints around the world.

She volunteered in countries such as Indonesia, India and Mozambique. She also spent a year in Uganda developing a public health training curriculum for an HIV institute.

In 2024, she and her family moved to a small town at the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

There , she trains medical students and doctors in risk communication and community engagement, while her husband, 46, volunteers to provide IT support and pastoral care.

Both work without pay, relying on grants from the Medical Missions Foundation, a Christian organisation, and the generosity of friends and strangers.

“Cliff and I had always dreamed of living and serving long term in an underserved community in a developing country,” Tam said.

“Having survived childhood cancer at 10 and a liver transplant at 11, he sees his life as a second chance to make a difference.”

Still, the move meant forgoing financial security, career progression and Singapore’s creature comforts. Her parents had mixed feelings about her decision, but have since come to terms with it.

Her daughters, aged seven and nine, attend a Christian school in Tanzania. Tam hopes they will know their worth is not measured by grades or achievements.

She said: “They are enough simply because of who they are.”

She has watched them grow in gratitude, empathy and courage to dream “outside the box”, she said.

Breaking point in Tanzania

However, adapting to life in Tanzania proved harder than expected.

There were constant power and water outages, burglaries were common in her neighbourhood, and strangers had smashed glass at their gate.

She was also struggling with lingering pain from major surgery for a spinal injury a year before the move .

The incessant barking of her neighbour’s two dogs drove her to breaking point. Even wearing noise-cancelling headphones around the clock at home could not shut it out.

Trapped in a state of constant fear and hyper-vigilance, she could barely sleep, suffered chronic diarrhoea and felt her body was shutting down.

She was diagnosed with complex PTSD, which she came to understand was also linked to painful experiences from her childhood. Growing up, she had witnessed family violence and been coerced into keeping silent about it.

Comedy became her unexpected lifeline. She said healing came when she was able to look back at some of her most painful experiences and laugh at their absurdities.

“Comedy helped me to see I could give people the gift of healing and joy without detriment to myself,” she said.

Now on the cusp of turning 40, Tam is rewriting her script. Her family is leaving Tanzania for another country, which she declined to name.

She wants to pursue her childhood dreams of wildlife conservation and the performing arts. She wants to explore coaching others through life’s traumas and transitions.

“I feel relieved that I’m finally giving myself permission to discover who I really wanted to become,” she said.

“I don’t see myself as leaving medicine. Medicine will always inform how I see the world, but it doesn’t have to define everything I do.”

She recently found a way to bring together her medical training and love for animals, teaching wildlife conservationists in South Africa first aid and emergency response skills.

Pivoting to a new role means giving up the long-held identity of altruistic humanitarian doctor and confronting a familiar fear of being seen “as less”.

But she is learning to live her life on her own terms.

“ The fear about the future is not necessarily the story that will unfold,” she said.