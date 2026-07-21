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Law centre in Geylang Serai brings legal aid to people with special needs, mental conditions

The Inclusive Justice Law Centre’s first touchpoint started operations in July at the MINDS Community Hub, which serves individuals with intellectual disabilities.

SINGAPORE – People with special needs or mental health conditions can find help for legal matters at a dedicated law centre in Geylang Serai.

The Inclusive Justice Law Centre’s first touchpoint started operations in July at the MINDS Community Hub, which serves individuals with intellectual disabilities.

A community lawyer and a programme coordinator at the centre work with other social service professionals to assist individuals in need. Some may run into trouble when their behaviour is misunderstood by others, while others struggle to navigate the justice system.

The law charity behind the centre, Pro Bono SG, is also in talks with about 20 organisations to understand their needs and select other partner sites, bringing legal aid to places frequently visited by these individuals.

Pro Bono SG chairman Dinesh Dhillon announced the law centre’s first touchpoint at the organisation’s annual awards ceremony at Fullerton Hotel on July 21.

The law centre was launched in March amid a broader push for inclusive justice in Singapore, including the formation of a task force in January to review gaps in support for people with invisible disabilities within the criminal justice system.

This includes accused persons and victims of crime, who may have conditions such as psychosis, schizophrenia, autism and intellectual disabilities.

The centre is supported by the Rao Family Foundation, which committed more than $700,000 to fund its two years of operations.

Those who need assistance can first make an appointment by calling Pro Bono SG on 6536-0650 or e-mailing help@probono.sg. Its community lawyer will be on-site every Wednesday for these appointments, said the charity’s chief representation officer Sadhana Rai.

Among the 10 cases it has handled since March, most involve deputyship applications, while a few concern personal protection orders or referrals for criminal representation.

Social workers have also asked the team legal questions – for example, whether they need to report their clients to the authorities if they know about a potential offence, said Rai.

She said their law centre is a resource that people with invisible disabilities and caregivers can go directly to, as some legal services may not understand the nuances of their conditions.

“What the centre promises to do is to develop internal knowledge (and) sensitivities that are required to deal with such cases,” added Rai.

Younger lawyers joining the cause

Pro Bono SG is a charity focusing on improving access to justice for vulnerable individuals and communities in Singapore. It served over 16,000 people and organisations in the past financial year.

For instance, its Migrant Workers’ Law Centre @ MWC in Little India has helped 803 people in just a year, said Dhillon. The centre opened in April 2025 and reaches out to migrant workers, who often face cost and language barriers when seeking legal help.

The charity is also seeing growing participation from younger members of the legal fraternity, Dhillon added. In the past financial year, 468 students volunteered across its schemes, while its pool of active volunteer lawyers grew from about 660 in 2025 to over 800 in 2026.

Pro Bono SG chairman Dinesh Dhillon speaking at the Pro Bono SG Awards 2026 at Fullerton Hotel on July 21, where the charity announced new initiatives and renewed partnerships. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

It raised close to $6 million in the 2025/2026 financial year to support its operations. Nearly $3 million was from donations, while the rest came from government funding and grants.

A total of 150 awards were presented at its annual awards ceremony, which honours volunteers and organisations advancing pro bono work in Singapore.

Minister for Law Edwin Tong, who was the guest of honour, said his ministry has continued to strengthen access to justice through the Legal Aid Bureau and Public Defender’s Office, as well as by backing Pro Bono SG’s Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, which helps those who cannot afford a criminal lawyer.

Minister for Law Edwin Tong, who was the guest of honour, said the Government is not replacing the pro bono spirit but is energising it. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

By the end of 2026, the per capita household income threshold for civil legal aid will be raised from $1,050 to $1,650, as announced during the debate on the Ministry of Law’s budget on March 2.

Tong said the government is not replacing the pro bono spirit but is energising it.

He said: “We need the profession to step forward with its expertise and commitment ... and for the community to continue to contribute trust, reach and a deep understanding of the people that we serve.”