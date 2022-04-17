Late judge and grandchild's green initiative brings cheer to seniors

A day before he died of a heart attack, Public Transport Council chairman and retired senior district judge Richard Magnus had been making plans with his granddaughter to help the less fortunate.

These plans were realised yesterday with the launch of project "Grow in Love", where elderly residents living in a Bukit Merah View rental block were handed mustard seeds and pots for them to grow plants.

The initiative aims to bring cheer to the seniors - most of whom are living alone - and encourage them to stay connected with the larger community.

Mr Magnus and his granddaughter Nicole had been volunteers at LifeHouse SG, a community initiative that has been engaging the elderly at several Housing Board blocks in Bukit Merah since 2020.

Nicole, 17, had shared with her grandfather her intention to donate to charity, and he had responded that he would match her dollar-for-dollar in donations.

They then decided to help the residents at Block 117 Bukit Merah View.

"We had volunteered here previously and the elderly (residents) are very close to my heart," said Nicole.

Even though Mr Magnus died on March 14, the Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student decided to continue with their project.

She said: "Although it is very unfortunate that he is not here with me today, I would love to carry on his legacy of love and care for the community."

Nicole explained that mustard seeds were chosen as they grow easily.

"So it will be very encouraging for the residents if they engage in this activity and see results."

Yesterday, all 280 households in the block received a package containing the seeds, a pot of soil and instructions to grow the plants from LifeHouse SG volunteers.

The volunteers will check on the progress on May 7.

Residents who have planted their seeds will be given $10 in cash.

To spur them on, households with the tallest plants on each floor will be awarded $50 worth of FairPrice vouchers.

Currently, there are no concrete plans to expand the project to the other blocks.

Residents interviewed were glad to have received the seeds, adding that they look forward to the monthly visits by LifeHouse SG volunteers.

Retiree Wong Long Fei, 70, who used to work on a ship, said in Mandarin that he does not usually grow plants at home.

"But I will try now," he said.