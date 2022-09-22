Landmarks lit in purple and yellow to mark World Alzheimer's Day

Five iconic landmarks here were illuminated in purple and yellow on Wednesday night to commemorate World Alzheimer's Day.

The Esplanade, Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands, National Stadium and National Gallery Singapore were lit up as part of a campaign to raise public awareness on dementia and Alzheimer's disease, which is the most common form of dementia.

The campaign was organised by social service agency Dementia Singapore.

The light-up is a show of solidarity with people with dementia, caregivers, family members, healthcare professionals and community care workers, and aims to raise awareness of the condition and the people impacted by it, said the agency.

The public are encouraged to share photos of the light-up with Dementia Singapore on social media.

"We work closely with persons living with dementia through our community engagement programmes, and here at the centre, all our staff are equipped to offer assistance if they encounter someone with signs of dementia," said a spokesman for the Esplanade.

Besides the light-up, various community bodies are also holding activities in September, which is recognised globally as World Alzheimer's Month, to bring attention to the condition, as well as support those with dementia and their caregivers.

Project We Forgot, a network for caregivers of people with dementia, launched a series on Wednesday to share stories from caregivers and their loved ones from around the globe.

Last Thursday, Keppel Corporation's philanthropic arm, Keppel Care Foundation, donated $1 million to Dementia Singapore to help support the agency's activities for the next three years.

About $600,000 will be used to subsidise attendance fees for needy clients served by New Horizon centres, which provide daycare services to improve the well-being of those with dementia and their caregivers.

A walkathon was held at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park last Saturday together with the launch of a community guide that helps caregivers find services for those with dementia, such as dementia daycare centres and eldercare centres, in the neighbourhood.

The initiative was led by Dementia Singapore with support from a network of community organisations in Ang Mo Kio comprising the AMKFSC Community Services, Awwa, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Touch Community Services.

Between Sept 8 and 18, Sembawang GRC Grassroots Organisations partnered Republic Polytechnic and social service agencies to organise programmes to educate its residents about dementia.

Events included a tea dance party for residents and a four-day hackathon where students designed solutions for Woodlands Town to better support those with dementia.