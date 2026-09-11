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Know an inspiring Singaporean? Make a nomination for ST Singaporean of the Year 2026

Chen Shiling, founder of Happee Hearts Movement, was winner of the award in 2025.

SINGAPORE – Do you know a Singaporean who has gone above and beyond to make a difference to others, or whose achievements have made an impact beyond the country’s shores?

Nominations for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2026 awards open on Sept 11, as the search begins for individuals and groups who have made significant contributions to society.

The annual awards recognise Singaporeans who have put the country on the world stage, gone beyond the call of duty to selflessly improve the lives of others, or made a difference through acts of courage, compassion and service.

Besides the main Singaporean of the Year award, nominations are also open for the International Impact Award and Young Singaporean of the Year Award.

The International Impact Award honours Singaporeans who have made a positive impact beyond the country’s borders and contributed to Singapore’s global reputation.

Nominees must have delivered a project, initiative or body of work that benefited a community or country outside Singapore.

The Young Singaporean of the Year Award recognises a Singaporean under the age of 18 who has shown courage, compassion, empathy, kindness or a spirit of service, and made a positive impact among peers.

ST editor Jaime Ho said: “Each new year, as we consider a fresh batch of nominees, a slight anxiety always surfaces: Can our new nominees keep up with all our past winners? Over time, I’ve come to realise that this is an unnecessary anxiety. We keep getting surprised. We keep getting inspired.

“I am therefore optimistic that this year, we will unearth even more stories that will celebrate the common, yet exceptional goodness that resides within individuals in our community.”

Past recipients of the main award include Singaporeans whose achievements have placed the Republic on the world map, as well as those who have dedicated themselves to helping others in the community.

The 2025 Singaporean of the Year award went to Chen Shiling, who founded Happee Hearts Movement, a charity that runs Singapore’s first community-based dedicated healthcare service for people with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers.

In 2024, Dignity Kitchen founder Koh Seng Choon received the award for his work in providing training and employment opportunities for people with disabilities through the social enterprise.

Sakthibalan Balathandautham was the 2021 winner after he donated part of his liver to a one-year-old girl whom he had never met.

The awards are organised by The Straits Times and presented by UBS Singapore. The main Singaporean of the Year award was launched in 2015.

Young Jin Yee, co-head of UBS global wealth management Asia-Pacific and country head for UBS Singapore, said: “For more than a decade, the award has celebrated individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, exemplifying values of resilience, compassion and courage .

“With the expansion of the award categories last year, we are able to recognise a wider group of individuals, recognising that meaningful impact comes in many forms and that extraordinary acts of leadership, service and compassion can resonate far beyond our shores.”

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is the official airline partner of the awards, while Millennium Hotels and Resorts Group is the global hotel partner.

Lee Wen Fen, SIA’s chief sustainability officer and senior vice-president of corporate planning, said: “These awards are a testament to how Singaporeans step up to support others and strengthen our communities.

“We look forward to hearing the stories of this year’s nominees, and celebrating the difference they make in the lives of those around them.”

Kwek Eik Sheng, executive director of Millennium Hotels and Resorts, said: “A strong society is built by individuals who step forward to uplift others and strengthen their communities.

“Through their service, resilience and compassion, these remarkable Singaporeans remind us how one person’s actions can make a meaningful difference. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they continue to make on our nation.”

Nominations will open from Sept 11 to Dec 10 at str.sg/soty2026nominate.