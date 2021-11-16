Jurong West flat catches fire while family attend daughter's wedding

A night of celebration turned sour for a family when their flat in Jurong West Street 24 caught fire on Sunday while they were at their daughter's wedding.

Firefighters had to force their way into the five-room flat on the 10th floor of Block 271C to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire, which involved contents in the living room, around 11.55pm on Sunday.

About 80 people in the block evacuated before the SCDF arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

When The Straits Times visited the affected unit at 5pm yesterday, the floor and walls were covered in soot and the air was pungent.

One of its occupants, a man in his 20s, was carrying pieces of charred furniture from the flat to the lift landing with the help of workers. He declined to speak to the media.

A neighbour who wanted to be known only as Ms Ong, who lives next to the affected unit, said the family of five - comprising a couple in their 60s, their two daughters and a son - were at a wedding when the fire broke out.

"The family left home early on Sunday as one of their daughters was getting married. They were not at home when the fire broke out," said the 50-year-old accountant.

Another neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Ms Zhan, 30, who lives directly above the affected unit, mistook the smell of smoke for burning incense.

It was only when she saw clouds of black smoke billowing outside her living room window that she rushed to evacuate her family. Several floor tiles in her living room cracked or popped due to the heat.

Ms Song Lei Lei, a logistics executive in her 40s, who lives on the 12th floor, said she heard banging sounds. "I thought there was a gang fight... but looking back, it was maybe neighbours trying to alert one another or the sound of firefighters trying to break the door open," she said.