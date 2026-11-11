Joo Chiat gets Shibuya-style scramble crossing in trial from Nov 16

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Similar to Tokyo’s famous Shibuya Crossing, traffic lights in every direction will turn red at the same time during a dedicated pedestrian crossing phase.

SINGAPORE – A three-month scramble crossing trial will begin at the junction of Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road on Nov 16, as part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and enhance pedestrian safety.

Similar to Tokyo’s famous Shibuya Crossing, traffic lights in every direction will turn red at the same time during a dedicated pedestrian crossing phase, allowing people to walk across from all sides at once, including diagonally.

To facilitate the trial , vehicles travelling along East Coast Road towards Mountbatten Road will no longer be allowed to turn right into Joo Chiat Road, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times on Nov 11.

It said the trial junction at Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road is a relatively small one with high pedestrian activity.

“While the new crossing arrangement will improve pedestrian convenience and safety, it may result in longer waiting times for both motorists and pedestrians. LTA will closely monitor the trade-offs and assess the findings before making any further decisions.”

The trial will help assess how such crossings improve pedestrian convenience and safety, while taking into account traffic conditions and road user behaviour, it added.

LTA said that as part of its Walk Cycle Ride efforts, it is exploring ways to make Singapore’s streets more pedestrian friendly, and improve the walking experience, particularly in neighbourhoods with high pedestrian activity.

The trial was initiated following interest from the local community to improve pedestrian safety in the area.

In response to ST’s queries, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Goh Pei Ming said the intersection is often busy as the Katong-Joo Chiat area is popular, with its wonderful and unique identity.

“I have also observed instances where turning vehicles almost hit pedestrians. Ensuring that both pedestrians and motorists can get around safely and smoothly is our top priority.”

He added that the project is a “true community effort”, with the idea coming from one of his grassroots leaders.

“I gave it much thought and felt it was worth a try,” he said. “Grassroots leaders, merchant representatives, LTA officers, and I spent months discussing and fine-tuning the plans. I am incredibly grateful for our volunteers and partners for knocking on doors and distributing flyers to update residents and businesses.”

He hopes the pilot will bring smoother traffic and peace of mind to everyone.

“We will assess the findings of the pilot in a few months,” said Goh, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development. “If successful, the scramble crossing can become another little uniqueness of Katong-Joo Chiat that keeps it distinctive, exciting, and welcoming for all.”

Joo Chiat resident Mirzi Lougella Sarte, 37, said the trial is a great move.

“That junction gets really busy with foot traffic, so making it easier and safer for pedestrians to cross all directions at once will make walking around Joo Chiat much smoother,” said the medical assistant. “The right-turn restriction should also help streamline traffic flow.”

David Kendall, who is a compliance professional in financial services, said crossing Joo Chiat Road can be quite frustrating for pedestrians.

“I often sit at Alibabar and have seen so many near accidents, especially with cars turning right from East Coast Road into Joo Chiat. Banning that might make sense and ease the traffic congestion along that stretch of road from Still Road,” said the 53-year-old.

Catherine Ong, a 29-year-old student and resident, said despite Singapore’s aspirations to be a car-lite city, its infrastructure prioritis es cars, even for a pedestrian-heavy area like Joo Chiat.

“It’s really annoying to cross from the Awfully Chocolate and Alibabar part, especially if you’re on a bike because that side of the road has really tight sidewalks. Anything that helps would be great.”

Alibabar Hawker Bar owner Tan Kay Chuan, 59, also looks forward to the initiative.

He noted that the majority of patrons visiting eateries along Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road – including tourists – travel on foot.

“Scramble crossings work best in areas where foot traffic is the dominant flow,” he said. “Stopping all vehicle traffic simultaneously will likely create a safer environment and provide pedestrians with shorter walking routes to their destinations.”

He added: “With foot traffic expected to spread out more evenly, we anticipate less congestion at the traffic junction. A junction that is safer and more welcoming for pedestrians will enhance the overall experience of visiting the nearby mall and restaurants.”

Edmond Wong, president of the Katong-Joo Chiat Business Association, welcomes the initiative as a natural extension of placemaking.

He said the Joo Chiat Street Social Lightup at Katong Point on Nov 20 will stretch from the junctions of Dunman Food Centre to i12 Katong, which is the same area where LTA is conducting the scramble crossing trial.

The business association was behind the inaugural Joo Chiat Street Social, organised as part of LTA’s Joo Chiat Car-Free Day on Oct 3. Over 5,000 people turned up to browse offerings from around 90 merchants who set up stalls along the road.