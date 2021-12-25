Johnson Chia Yong Lee, Azlee Abdul Shukor:Duo saved driver before car burst into flames

After a car skidded in an underpass along the Seletar Expressway and crashed into a wall, the female driver lost consciousness and smoke spewed out from the vehicle.

But that did not deter Mr Johnson Chia Yong Lee, 28, from stopping his car to offer help in the Nov 2 incident. "I was just worried something worse was going to happen to her," he said.

Mr Chia, who works in event production, managed to unlock the car door through a shattered window. The woman, who had regained consciousness, had contusions and bruises after the airbag was activated.

After he helped her out of the car, he tried to get others to stop. No one did until Mr Azlee Abdul Shukor, 48, who works for a logistics company, came along.

Mr Azlee said: "You don't think about safety or what comes next. You just need to do what you think is right".

After the woman got into his van, he drove off, as did Mr Chia. It was then that Mr Azlee heard a loud explosion, as the car burst into flames and black smoke filled the tunnel.

Mr Azlee said: "What if that girl is your sister or your wife? If no one was there to help, maybe something bad would have happened. We must come together to help one another as human beings."

Both men received the Singapore Civil Defence Force Community Lifesaver Award on Nov 15 for their act of bravery and selflessness.

Goh Yan Han