Jia Jia on glucose diet for an energy boost after giving birth

Giant panda Jia Jia has not been eating well since she gave birth last week, but that is normal for new panda mothers, said Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) yesterday.

Her carers have been giving her electrolytes and glucose solution through a syringe to boost her energy and to ensure she remains well hydrated, the park operator said.

Over the coming days, Jia Jia will be given bamboo several times a day, and should resume her normal diet, it added.

The panda, aged 12, had arrived in Singapore in 2012 along with male giant panda Kai Kai, now aged 13. They came from Chengdu on a 10-year loan from China.

After seven attempts to conceive, Jia Jia delivered the first panda cub born in Singapore on Aug 14.

The baby panda was born at the River Safari at about 7.50am.

The giant pandas had entered their seventh breeding season in April this year and artificial insemination was carried out then.

Reliving the moment he discovered Jia Jia's pregnancy, WRS veterinarian Heng Yirui said: "Lo and behold, we saw a beating heart. It was strange because at that premature stage, we don't see the whole heart yet - it was a pile of mash - but there was a little structure there that looked like a heart.

"I didn't believe what I was seeing."

Added Dr Heng, who joined WRS in 2018 and worked on the artificial insemination of Jia Jia: "I looked at the two keepers who were with me, and I looked back at the screen. I didn't dare to tell them anything yet because I had to process my thoughts.

"And as I was keeping my equipment for the day, I said: 'I don't believe this, but the panda is pregnant.'"

The vet said "pandas sometimes show signs of pregnancy, but are not really pregnant".

In a Facebook post congratulating the WRS team, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that it is famously difficult for pandas in captivity to reproduce.

"Pandas have only a narrow window each year to conceive... Their keepers deserve kudos for this difficult and rare accomplishment, and for persevering despite previous failures," he added.

Jia Jia is currently housed together with her cub in an off-exhibit den at the River Safari.