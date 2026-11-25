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‘The beginning of a different kind of hell’: How abuse, control may not end after separation

Of the 44 survivors interviewed in the Aware study, 36 experienced micro-regulation of everyday choices and routines.

SINGAPORE – For many victims of coercive control, leaving an abusive relationship does not necessarily mean the abuse comes to an end.

Some continue to be bombarded with calls and messages from former partners, while others remain at the mercy of former spouses who withhold maintenance payments, use their children against them or drag out divorce proceedings.

A 70-page study released on Nov 25 by women’s rights group Aware found that 87% of survivors surveyed who attempted to leave their abusers experienced continued abuse and control after separation.

The findings were from in-depth interviews in 2023 and 2024 with 44 adult survivors of coercive control in Singapore. The study examined the tactics used by perpetrators, why victims find it difficult to recognise and escape the abuse, and the barriers they face in seeking help.

Coercive control refers to a pattern of behaviour in which an abuser seeks to dominate another person by gradually restricting their independence, freedom and access to resources.

Unlike isolated incidents of abuse, it involves an accumulation of behaviours that progressively erode a victim’s autonomy, and includes sustained manipulation, intimidation, isolation, financial restrictions, surveillance and the regulation of everyday activities.

Of the 44 survivors interviewed, the study found that 38 had attempted separation by breaking up, starting divorce proceedings, or moving out of the home.

Yet, 33 of them continued to experience abuse, and some described how they were subjected to heightened financial control, especially if they had stopped working to care for their children.

Abusers would withhold or delay maintenance payments, refuse to pay their children’s expenses, or fail to settle household bills.

For those with children, parental rights and caregiving arrangements could also become avenues for perpetrators to maintain control, said Aware.

Some survivors said their former partners influenced their children’s perceptions of them, portraying them as responsible for the breakdown of the family.

Others described how abusers used the children to monitor their activities, disrupted their plans by cancelling childcare arrangements, or made allegations against them to the police and social services.

Legal proceedings could also be used to prolong the abuse.

The report found that some perpetrators repeatedly filed court applications, delayed divorce proceedings or contested childcare arrangements, forcing survivors to devote significant time and money to defending themselves.

In some cases, victims said they accrued legal fees that exceeded $100,000.

Other survivors reported harassment through multiple calls, messages and voice notes, showing how perpetrators could continue exerting pressure even without living with their victims.

The study found that the abuse experienced after separation was often an extension of controlling behaviours that had developed during the relationship.

Helplines Mental well-being National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

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Of the 44 survivors interviewed, 36 experienced micro-regulation of everyday choices and routines. These included restrictions on what they ate or wore, how they spoke, whom they met and how they spent their time.

Such behaviour may be disguised as concern, affection or responsible household management, which made it difficult for victims and those around them to recognise it as abuse, Aware said.

Three in four experienced frequent financial abuse, while 70% were isolated from their social networks. Two-thirds of the survivors said they were subjected to intimidation, which included aggressive gestures, yelling and the destruction of property.

The study also found that coercive control commonly involved repeated cycles of demands, threats, surveillance and punishment.

An abuser might impose a rule, monitor whether it was followed, and punish the victim for perceived disobedience.

Over time, survivors learnt to anticipate what might trigger their abuser’s anger and began changing their behaviour to avoid confrontation, only to exhaust most of their mental and emotional energy, said the report.

The report also described how some survivors experienced periods of relative normality between episodes of abuse.

Some perpetrators displayed intense affection or attention, known as love-bombing, while others apologised or promised to change after abusive incidents.

These periods could reinforce emotional attachment and make it harder for victims to recognise a sustained pattern of control.

Why victims struggle to leave

The study found that victims faced emotional, financial and social barriers that made it difficult to leave abusive relationships or seek help.

Some did not immediately recognise their experiences as abuse, particularly when the controlling behaviour emerged gradually or was not accompanied by physical violence.

Others were financially dependent on their perpetrators, especially women who had left the workforce to care for their children.

Leaving could mean losing access to housing, income and childcare support while trying to secure employment and rebuild financial independence, Aware noted.

Some survivors also feared losing custody of their children, or exposing them to further harm after separation.

Social expectations could reinforce these difficulties, with victims feeling pressured to preserve their marriages or maintain a two-parent household, said Aware.

Some interviewees who sought professional help said their experiences were treated as ordinary relationship disagreements or communication problems, rather than recognised as a pattern of abuse.

The interviews for the study were conducted before amendments to the Women’s Charter that expanded the definition of family violence to include emotional and psychological abuse came into effect in January 2025.

Aware called for greater recognition of coercive control among front-line professionals, including police officers, social workers, healthcare providers and counsellors.

It also recommended stronger safeguards against the misuse of legal proceedings to harass survivors, and explicitly including economic and financial abuse in the Women’s Charter’s definition of family violence.

While the charter recognises emotional and psychological abuse as family violence, Aware said existing provisions may not adequately capture the cumulative nature of coercive control.

It said individual behaviours, such as financial restrictions, social isolation and surveillance, may appear relatively minor when considered separately, even though their combined effect can severely undermine a person’s independence.

Aware recommended that there be a standalone offence covering repeated coercive and controlling behaviour, which is not currently criminalised in Singapore.

Other recommendations included faster access to public housing for survivors leaving abusive households, emergency financial assistance, paid emergency leave and subsidised trauma-informed counselling.

One survivor’s experience

One survivor recounted to The Straits Times how the end of her marriage did not stop her former husband’s desire to control her life.

While they were married, Charlene (not her real name) said her husband repeatedly criticised her appearance, controlled her spending, and tried to isolate her from friends and family.

He also pressured her to delete male friends’ contact details, questioned the money she gave her parents, and demanded that she leave social gatherings to attend to supposedly urgent matters.

Over time, she found herself changing the way she dressed and behaved to avoid his wrath. She also experienced physical violence, which she said left her frightened and blaming herself for the incidents.

With support from Aware, lawyers and family members, she developed a safety plan before leaving the marriage. But hours after she told him she wanted a divorce, her phone began filling with WhatsApp messages.

What initially appeared to be calm responses turned into threats involving their children, she told ST.

“It wasn’t over. It was the beginning of a different kind of hell,” she said.

During and after the divorce, he repeatedly called and messaged her, criticised her parenting, and used arrangements involving their children to maintain contact and exert pressure, Charlene added.

Even routine matters involving the children could become prolonged disputes, leaving her constantly anxious about what might happen next.

She said her former husband also tried to turn their children against her by blaming her for breaking up the family.

Charlene said she developed severe sleep issues and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

While she has since rebuilt parts of her life, she said many people still struggle to understand why the abuse did not simply stop after the divorce.

Years of being belittled by her former husband continue to affect how she sees herself.

“Sometimes I still feel like I’m the world’s worst mother, like what he tells me,” she said.