Istana open house on Aug 1 to mark National Day

The Istana is reopening its grounds to the public on Aug 1, Sunday, to mark National Day.

However, only those who have tickets for the last scheduled opening on May 13 will be admitted.

That open house was to celebrate Labour Day and Hari Raya Aidilfitri, but had to be cancelled when pandemic measures were tightened.

With the gradual easing of the measures this month, ticket holders of the cancelled visit will be invited back for the upcoming National Day open house, the President's Office said in a statement yesterday.

It will be the first time members of the public are allowed to enter the Istana grounds since its closure to the public in February last year due to Covid-19.

To avoid gatherings of large groups, there will be no performances, tours, booths or food trucks within the Istana grounds during the Aug 1 open house, unlike previous ones. Safe distancing ambassadors will be deployed to ensure visitors observe safe distancing measures.

"The Istana seeks visitors' cooperation and understanding so that the upcoming Istana open house will be a pleasant experience for all," the statement said.

Osmond Chia