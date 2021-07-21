Istana Open House on Aug 1 postponed amid tightening of Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - The Istana Open House, slated for Aug 1, has been postponed, amid a tightening of pandemic measures here.

The event was meant to celebrate National Day, and guests who had tickets for a previous scheduled open house on May 13 had been invited to return.

That occasion - to mark Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa - was cancelled due to a worsening Covid-19 situation then.

"We apologise for any inconveniences caused," said the President's Office in a statement on Wednesday (July 21).

The Istana has closed its grounds to the public since February last year due to the pandemic.

The open house is popular among Singapore residents, with more than 12,000 visitors turning up on Jan 26 - the second day of Chinese New Year - last year.