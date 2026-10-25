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Institutions need to evolve to changing needs but core values, purpose should endure: Zaqy Mohamad

(From left) Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and National Development Syed Harun Alhabsyi, and West Coast-Jurong West GRC Hamid Razak at the opening of Jamae Chulia Heritage on Oct 24 in Chinatown.

SINGAPORE – Institutions and assets must respond to changing needs even as their core values and purpose remain, said Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad.

Speaking at the opening of Jamae Chulia Heritage on Oct 24, Zaqy also said it is the responsibility of each generation to preserve and renew what has been entrusted to them.

“What is entrusted to us is an Amanah, and good stewardship means ensuring it continues to serve its purpose. A confident community must know what should endure, and what must evolve,” he said.

Addressing an audience of about 300 community leaders, partners, and stakeholders, Zaqy said respecting inheritance “does not mean keeping everything exactly as we found it”.

“The form may change. The purpose endures,” he added.

A mural depicting the spice journey of early Indian Muslim settlers to Singapore was also unveiled.

Located between Mosque Street and Pagoda Street, the new development sits on wakaf (endowment land) entrusted to the mosque by earlier generations of Muslims. It comprises a 90-key serviced residence managed by The Ascott Limited under its lyf Chinatown brand.

In a statement on Oct 24, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said the development brings together heritage, hospitality, and community spaces, revitalising the wakaf asset to sustain its benefits for future generations.

Developed by WJC Heritage – a wholly owned subsidiary of endowment asset management company Warees Investments—in a joint venture with MUIS-managed wakafs, Jamae Chulia Heritage is the fourth development under the Wakaf Revitalisation Scheme. The scheme enables wakaf properties to be renewed to meet modern needs while preserving their original purpose of providing lasting benefits to beneficiaries.

Established by early Muslim settlers such as the Chulias, the Wakaf Jamae continues to support three longstanding Indian Muslim institutions: Jamae Chulia Mosque, Al-Abrar Mosque, and the Nagore Dargah Indian Muslim Heritage Centre.

Praising the foresight of the early settlers, Zaqy said: “They did more than build livelihoods. They built a community.” He added that subsequent generations of trustees, mosque leaders, donors, and volunteers have continued caring for these institutions, ensuring they remain relevant today.

Pointing out that Masjid Jamae (Chulia) and the Sri Mariamman Temple are housed along the same stretch of South Bridge Road, Zaqy added that Singapore’s diversity is not new.

“Our roots and our openness to others do not compete. They strengthen one another,” he said.

Speaking to Tamil Murasu on the sidelines, Adam Huzaifah Alaiman, assistant vice-president of commercial assets and fund at Warees Investments, said: “When determining the highest and best use, this development was conceptualised as a serviced residence with a retail area.”

He added that Warees works closely with stakeholders such as the mosque, Chinatown, and the URA conservation team to ensure that the property maintains the sensitivities, heritage, and culture of the environment.

Describing the Indian Muslim community as “small but significant,” West Coast-Jurong West GRC MP Hamid Razak called the launch ceremony an important moment for the community.

“Today we celebrate the transformation of one of these wakaf assets in the launch of the Jamae Chulia Heritage, where it will continue to give to various entities today and also tomorrow, and I think it’s something that the community can feel really proud of,” he said.

Nagore Dargah Indian Muslim Heritage Centre adviser Nazir Ghani, who was among those at the launch ceremony, said he hopes the heritage panels and mural placed at the complex would inform and educate visitors about two centuries of the community’s heritage in Singapore.

He said: “Building the necessary facilities, remembering the work done by our ancestors and depicting that history beautifully here is truly moving.

“It is something we welcome, and we hope such good initiatives reach many of our people.” TAMIL MURASU