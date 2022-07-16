Indonesian Navy's Chief of Staff receives S'pore military award

The Indonesian Navy's Chief of Staff Yudo Margono has been given a prestigious military award - the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera) or Meritorious Service Medal (Military) - by President Halimah Yacob.

Admiral Yudo, who is on a three-day introductory visit to Singapore, was presented with the award by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen at a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence yesterday.

The award was given for his outstanding contributions in forging ties and friendship between the Indonesian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy, a statement from the ministry noted.

Under the admiral's leadership, both navies continued to conduct bilateral exercises, such as the 26th edition of Exercise Eagle Indopura, despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement said. These bilateral exercises have strengthened ties between the two navies.

Prior to receiving the award, Adm Yudo called on Dr Ng as well as Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, and Chief of Navy, Rear-Admiral Aaron Beng, after inspecting a guard of honour at Mindef.

The admiral will be in Singapore until tomorrow.