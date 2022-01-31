In it together: More companies are rallying employees, business and community partners to do good

Senior business development manager at Prudential Singapore Vicki Koh enjoys making the most of her five days of annual volunteer leave given by the company.

Besides providing the opportunity for her to give back to the community, it also allows her to “build stronger bonds with my family and colleagues who join me in doing good”. Volunteering, she adds, helps instil important values such as empathy and compassion in her daughter that will serve her well for a lifetime.

For its strong volunteering culture as well as community engagement efforts, Prudential Singapore was recognised as a Champion of Good in 2018 and 2020.

A national recognition initiative by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC)’s Company of Good, Champions of Good recognises organisations that are exemplary in doing good, and have been multipliers by engaging their partners and stakeholders on a collaborative journey.

NVPC’s director of Outreach and Partnerships Lenard Pattiselanno says: “The pandemic and the resultant economic downturn have undoubtedly negatively affected businesses. However, many companies rose above their own challenges, and found greater motivation to uplift communities who need support more than ever.

“The hope is for more organisations to be inspired by these Champions of Good to discover new possibilities in doing good, and for the network of Champions to continue to multiply. We also encourage and challenge businesses to reflect and act on the business imperative of what corporate purpose means to their organisation, becoming a force for good for society and the environment.”

Working together to drive social impact

CapitaLand, recognised as a Champion of Good in 2017, 2018 and 2020, firmly believes that collaboration is key to driving positive change and social impact. Its philanthropic arm CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF) works closely with various charity organisations, and advocates active volunteerism among employees as an integral part of building a caring and inclusive community.

Besides rallying its staff and tenants, shoppers of CapitaLand malls are also encouraged to join in the company’s efforts in doing good via its digital platforms.

For instance, CHF pledged to donate S$5 to participating charities and social enterprises for each item shoppers purchased through #iShop4Good on CapitaLand’s curated digital mall, eCapitaMall, from November to December last year.

During the circuit breaker, CapitaStar members in Singapore donated using their STAR$® via the CapitaStar app. CHF matched donations dollar-for-dollar, providing over 8,000 meals for the vulnerable community under the CapitaLand #MealOnMe initiative.