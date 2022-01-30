Mr Alex Chia's motto in life can be summed up in three simple words.
"Hao hao huo," he says, using the Mandarin phrase which means to live life well.
Mr Alex Chia's motto in life can be summed up in three simple words.
"Hao hao huo," he says, using the Mandarin phrase which means to live life well.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 30, 2022, with the headline 'If you hate, you don't learn anything'. Subscribe