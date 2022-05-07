HOW WE WORK: Hybrid work is now the mainstream option

Five years ago, the vast majority of companies saw remote work as an unrealistic option, while flexible work was frowned upon.

Only 6.2 per cent of firms in 2017 allowed their staff to work from home permanently, and many employers did not trust people to work remotely without skiving off.

When flexible arrangements were available, they were typically offered to people whose work was seen as "more dispensable or less important", said then MP Lee Bee Wah in Parliament.

The Covid-19 pandemic has banished some of these prejudices.

Two years on, employers have come to recognise that people can be trusted to work from home.

In some cases, they are even more productive.

At the same time, employees have come to realise there is no substitute for face-to-face interaction.

This has set the stage for a new era of hybrid work, where people toggle between home and office depending on their work requirements. This best-of-both-worlds approach is particularly appealing to certain segments of the population.

A survey published by the Institute of Policy Studies in April found that women - especially caregivers - were most likely to favour flexible work arrangements or working from home.

One way to take things forward would be to share success stories of employers that have found a good balance between both settings, suggested Associate Professor Terence Ho from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

This could include sharing best practices for hybrid workplaces that score high on both productivity and employee welfare, he said.

One example is UOB, which allows staff to work remotely two days a week.

Mr Dean Tong, the bank's head of group human resources, said it decided on this set-up to give people flexibility without compromising on face time.

But even with everyone back in the office, it is a good idea for companies that started regular check-ins on their workers' well-being to keep up that pandemic-era practice.

"We can be easily deluded by the fact that physical presence automatically means increased cohesion and support," said Singapore Counselling Centre's chief well-being officer John Shepherd Lim.

"However, being alert in noticing signs of distress and proactive in reaching out to colleagues who seem down... would continue to contribute to collective well-being."