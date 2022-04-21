Hop aboard KTM 'train', rediscover nature at HeritageFest

About 11 years after the last Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) train traversed the island from Tanjong Pagar to Woodlands en route to Malaysia, the iconic vehicle is back - this time as a plywood mock-up in the National Museum of Singapore.

The recreated train cabin, which gives visitors a sense of how it was to travel on the trains more than a decade ago, marks the return of Singapore HeritageFest this year with the themes of travel and nature.

The National Museum serves as the home ground, where visitors can find out about the festival's more than 120 programmes.

This year's festival, to be held from May 2 to 29, has considerably more in-person offerings than the mostly virtual editions that took place after the pandemic hit in early 2020. About two-thirds of this year's events are on site, with the rest online. Under half of last year's programmes were held in person.

Festival director David Chew said yesterday that KTM trains and the route they once passed through, the Rail Corridor, collectively reflect both themes.

"Before the advent of cheap flights, taking a train to Malaysia was the idea of a family holiday for a lot of Singaporeans," he said.

Mr Chew, 41, added that the 24km-long Rail Corridor, set up after the railway line was closed, has served nature lovers well.

He said the travel theme pays tribute to Singaporeans working in the sector, which has been badly hit during the pandemic. "(We want to) acknowledge their efforts - not just resilience in the last two years - but also the last 50 years or so, representing Singapore to the rest of the world," he added.

Among programmes celebrating Singapore's travel and tourism heritage is a tour of national monument Fullerton Hotel, which previously served as the General Post Office. Besides showcasing the hotel's architectural features, the tour also recalls its role in Singapore's colonial, war and independence years.

Those who prefer to enjoy the festival from their homes can explore a video series showcasing the treasures of private collectors such as Mr Jason Ang, a self-professed Singapore Airlines enthusiast.

The 52-year-old tour leader said: "By showing my collection, I hope that people can witness a slice of history - how SIA has evolved from a small operator to the renowned airline it is today.

"When people overseas think about Singapore, they think first of the Merlion and SIA. Hopefully, it will get people to feel a sense of pride, like I do."

On the theme of natural heritage, Mr Chew noted that Singaporeans have been flocking to nature spots during the pandemic. As borders reopen and people start planning holidays abroad, he said, the festival provides an opportunity for Singaporeans to continue to rediscover the island's natural settings.

At one programme run by heritage consultancy Total Heritage, participants will learn about the relevance of one of three cash crops - pineapple, coffee or coconut - to Singapore's history. Although coffee is not commonly associated with Singapore today, Total Heritage co-founder John Kwok, 44, said the robusta and liberica varieties were grown here in the 1890s to the early 1900s, which led to them forming the basis of Nanyang coffee sold in coffee shops today.

Besides tours and experiences, the festival has talks and panel discussions featuring academics, interest groups and stakeholders.

The festival's programmes will be open for registration at noon today at www.sgheritagefest.gov.sg