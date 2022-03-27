Brisk sales for home bakery at Kampong Glam event celebrating female entrepreneurship

SINGAPORE - Home bakery co-owner Zuraina Saealudin did not expect her cakes to sell out within a few hours of opening a pop-up store at a Kampong Glam bazaar on Saturday (March 26).

The 60 pieces sold were almost equal to a month's worth of online sales for her business, ShopwithCanries, she told The Straits Times on Sunday.

"I didn't expect this for my first time (having a physical store)," added the 32-year-old, who runs the business with her husband, Mr Mohamed Ismail Rahman, 37.

With physical sales doing so well, she is considering participating in one of the two upcoming Ramadan bazaars in Kampong Glam and Geylang Serai.

ShopwithCanries was among 23 small and medium-sized enterprises as well as home-based businesses featured in Dewi Fiesta 2022, an event aimed at celebrating female entrepreneurship.

Organised by the women's wing of the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SMCCI), known as Dewi@SMCCI, the event included a two-day bazaar at retail marketplace Curbside Crafters, where 17 of the featured businesses had booths.

This was the second iteration of the event, with the previous edition, which also featured a bazaar, held in 2018 at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.