Here's how you can bond with your colleagues and do good together

What Ms Jocelyn Tan enjoys most about working at Land Transport Authority (LTA) is being part of a team that is passionate not only about building a better land transport system for Singapore, but also promoting a more caring culture within the organisation.

The 40-year-old principal executive of its Transformation Office plays a key role in driving its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Part of her role involves being a liaison officer working with non-profit organisations to promote volunteering and fund-raising activities within LTA, and to drive engagement through these efforts.

Through her work, Ms Tan gets to forge friendships with like-minded colleagues who share a passion for helping the underprivileged. “Despite working in a large organisation with multiple offices across the island – and having limited face-time – our pool of regular volunteers has grown and we have built valuable friendships through our time spent together,” she says.

LTA has been supporting Community Chest since 1994. Through Community Chest and its various initiatives, which include the SHARE programme that encourages individuals and organisations to make regular donations to over 100 social service agencies and 200 programmes, LTA strengthened its staff engagement and cultivated a culture of care and giving among employees.

Sparking change from within

To foster a strong spirit of giving, Ms Tan’s team would send out e-mails to publicise SHARE as a simple and convenient way to donate, and work with the HR department to encourage new recruits to join the programme.

Says Ms Tan: “When I first learnt about SHARE, what struck me was that the donations did not have to be of a big amount to make a difference in someone else’s life. Smaller donations like $5, for example, can provide a week of support for caregivers, to equip them with caregiving knowledge and skills to help them better care for a senior.”

The ease by which employees can contribute to SHARE via payroll has led to a high participation rate within the organisation, with 98 per cent of staff contributing a portion of their salaries each month. These donations create a sustainable flow of funds to support social service agencies.

Besides contributing through SHARE, LTA also donated its fundraising proceeds to Community Chest to support sheltered workshops under SPD, Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities and Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore that provide employment and/or vocational training for adults with disabilities.

For its significant contributions to Community Chest, LTA received the Charity Platinum Award for four consecutive years from 2018 to 2021.