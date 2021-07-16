Helping women regain confidence to find jobs

After giving birth when she was just 19, Ms Hannah Kasture Selvarajan went through a dark period as she was juggling caregiving with the almost daily ordeal of finding a place to sleep for the night.

With no support from her former boyfriend and no permanent home after her divorced parents sold their homes and went to live with relatives and friends, Ms Hannah, now 34, resorted to self-harm as a coping mechanism.

That was when she realised she needed to seek help, and reached out to community organisations and a family service centre, which referred her to several homes over the years.

Ms Hannah now lives in a two-room HDB rental flat, and is a single mother of four children aged 15, 11, five and three.

In March, Ms Hannah's situation became more hopeful when she connected with Daughters Of Tomorrow (DOT), a charity that seeks to empower underprivileged women, aged 20 to 60, from low-income families, which DOT defines as living on between $200 and $650 per capita per month.

In May, Ms Hannah graduated from DOT's Confidence Curriculum programme, a series of workshops which took place over eight weeks, aimed at helping beneficiaries regain the confidence to step out into the workforce.

Since 2019, more than 200 women have graduated from the programme, and more than 60 per cent of those who secured jobs have remained employed for over six months.

With DOT's support, Ms Hannah also secured a volunteer position at the Ministry of Social and Family Development as an engagement officer, to understand the needs of vulnerable residents.

She said: "DOT sees the real potential in everyone, so I'm able to create my pathway from here. What I have gained from DOT is also what I want to give to others."

DOT, which was founded in 2014 by Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan, has supported more than 1,000 beneficiaries by providing resources such as skills training and job search services to help them achieve financial independence.

President Halimah Yacob visited the charity yesterday and spoke with several beneficiaries and corporate partners. She also learnt more about the Confidence Curriculum programme, which is funded by the President's Challenge Empowering for Life Fund (ELF).

ELF was announced in 2018 by Madam Halimah as part of a refocus of the President's Challenge towards skills upgrading and employment of vulnerable groups.

Emphasising the importance of equipping women with skills to achieve social mobility in the long run, Madam Halimah said: "We want to empower these mothers so they have sustainable ways of taking care of themselves and their families... The children can grow and be better off, so they aren't caught in the poverty trap. Supporting the mothers is a win-win strategy to bring up a better generation of children."

On what else can be done to uplift underprivileged women, she added: "We need to see the situation that women are faced with, for example, young single mothers.

"It's not that they don't want to make an effort to take care of themselves and their children, but (sometimes they can't) because of the difficulties they face. Understanding that, and giving them an opportunity, is very important."