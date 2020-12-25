Heartland wonderlands

Residents in the heartland are celebrating Christmas by sprucing up their very own corner of Singapore.

From Sembawang in the north to Clementi in the west as well as Bedok, Tampines and Pasir Ris in the east, locals are adding their own lights and tinsel to decorations put up in Housing Board estates.

From a 3.5m-tall Christmas tree in front of Block 702 Bedok Reservoir Road, made from steel reinforcement bars and a discarded gate, to a miniature church made of boxes and styrofoam containers in Tampines, residents volunteered their time to bring cheer amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Lim Beng Huat singlehandedly put up the Christmas decorations this year at Block 722 Tampines Street 72. For over 10 years, he has marked the season by brightening up his HDB block with tinsel and festive trimmings.

In pre-pandemic times, he would even hold a lighting-up ceremony and invite his neighbours to soak in the festive spirit. The centrepiece this year is a 1.6m-tall "snow-capped" church, which is flanked by Father Christmas figurines.

Mr Lim, who runs an electrical works business, had worked on the piece for two hours every night since September.

"Everyone should gather together and get to know each other better during the holidays," he said.

Clementi resident Philip Sobrielo Gene has livened up his part of town as well. The freelance dance instructor, 40, teamed up with the Jurong-Clementi Town Council to decorate the empty space in front of his childhood home at Block 351 Clementi Avenue 2.

It was a big change from 2018, when Mr Sobrielo was asked by the town council to remove a mannequin he had dressed up for Christmas from the second-storey ledge of the block.

He was allowed to keep it there after checks showed the decorations did not pose a safety issue.

This year, Mr Sobrielo decked out a tree, which was provided by the town council, with plastic poinsettias, and surrounded it with gift boxes big and small.

"Christmas is a time for giving, whether it is presents, money or time. My decorations are my way of giving back to the community, whether they are of the faith or not," added the Catholic.

Over at Block 121 Canberra Street in Sembawang, housewife Luu Thi My Uyen, 43, led a team of 10 from the East Canberra Zone 2 Residents' Network to build a 3m-tall Christmas tree using a metal frame and green netting.

"With the Christmas tree, we hope people can still come down with their families to take photos for the memories," said the permanent resident from Vietnam.

In Pasir Ris, a 6m-tall Christmas tree and rows of fairy lights dazzle onlookers. About 40 merchants and hawkers from the Pasir Ris Drive 4 and 6 Merchants and Hawkers Association chipped in for the decorations.

Ms Goh Siew Hua, 53, who initiated the Christmas tree project at Bedok Reservoir Road with her husband Cheah Kok Hwa, 57, said the decorations this year are especially meaningful. The couple own a tentage company.

"Everyone is very down this year. Some are jobless, some of the older residents have fewer visits from their family due to Covid-19 restrictions. Adding decorations to the tree gave people something to do," said Ms Goh.

