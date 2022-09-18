Madam Aton Bibi Raj Mohamed is getting emotional on the phone talking about a man she calls Boss.
"I've never met anyone like Anson," says the 49-year-old part-time hospital worker.
Madam Aton Bibi Raj Mohamed is getting emotional on the phone talking about a man she calls Boss.
"I've never met anyone like Anson," says the 49-year-old part-time hospital worker.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 18, 2022, with the headline He pays for the funerals of strangers. Subscribe