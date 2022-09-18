Wong Kim Hoh Meets

He pays for the funerals of strangers

For the last two decades, Anson Ng has been spending time and money to help the needy, elderly and terminally ill

Wong Kim Hoh
Deputy Life Editor
Updated
Published
7 min ago

Madam Aton Bibi Raj Mohamed is getting emotional on the phone talking about a man she calls Boss.

"I've never met anyone like Anson," says the 49-year-old part-time hospital worker.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 18, 2022, with the headline He pays for the funerals of strangers.

