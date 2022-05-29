HDB challenge celebrates kind acts by neighbours

Holding the lift door open for other users, keeping corridors clean and tidy, and sharing food were some of the neighbourly acts featured in video submissions for a challenge launched by the Housing Board last month.

Helpful acts were displayed in almost 100 videos uploaded on video-sharing platform TikTok as part of the #OurGoodNeighbours challenge, which aims to increase awareness of the importance of good neighbourly relations.

Of the video submissions, 23 were given special recognition at the launch ceremony of the annual HDB Community Week yesterday. Other projects under different initiatives to strengthen ties between neighbours were also recognised. Recipients were given certificates and shopping vouchers.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who officiated at the launch at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh, said heartland estates were integral in fostering strong and cohesive communities. "To truly forge strong communities, we also need to actively encourage mixing - especially through ground-up active citizenry and good neighbourliness," he said.

Outstanding projects from the Lively Places Programme, which encourages residents to spearhead initiatives to encourage bonding in community public spaces in the heartland, were also showcased.

One such project is Good Neighbours Great Sharing, which transformed the rooftop garden of Kampung Admiralty, a housing complex in Woodlands, into a community garden space. This initiative was led by resident Doris Yuen, 63.

The retired administrative assistant said: "Most of the residents are elderly so we thought that plants and greenery would uplift their moods and allow them to de-stress.

Over 700 volunteers and organisations of the Friends of Our Heartlands network were also recognised. Among them, pupils of West Spring Primary were commended for organising virtual cooking sessions for residents and seniors.

The 10th edition of HDB Community Week runs until June 5. The public can sign up for daily virtual workshops covering topics such as health and eco-living.

•To find out more about HDB Community Week 2022 and register for virtual workshops, visit the HDB InfoWEB at www.hdb.gov.sg/community/hdb-community-week-2022