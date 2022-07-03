Hari Raya Haji prayer spaces can be booked from Thursday

More than 215,000 spaces for this year's Hari Raya Haji prayers will be open for booking on Thursday from 10am.

A total of 66 mosques islandwide will conduct the prayers on Hari Raya Haji morning on July 10, marking the return of large-scale sessions after two years.

The mosques will hold two prayer sessions, the first from 7.30am to 8.15am and the second from 8.45am to 9.30am, that will require prior booking.

A third session from 10am to 10.45am is open for walk-ins, with no booking required, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said in a Facebook post on Friday.

At the mosques, worshippers must wear their masks at all times, bring their personal prayer items and verify their vaccination status through a TraceTogether token, HealthHub mobile app or vaccination card before entering mosques offering more than 500 spaces.

Spaces for Muslim women to join in the prayers will be provided at 61 out of the 66 mosques. When booking their space, they should choose the correct zone. Children are welcome to join the prayers. Those below 12 years old must have a valid booking for the first and second sessions, but families can include their children for the third session.

Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) apply to congregants, who must be fully vaccinated to enter mosques of more than 500 spaces.

Unvaccinated worshippers can go to 17 mosques that are exempted from VDS (for the list of mosques, go to https://www.muis.gov.sg/mosque/Congregational-Prayer/Vaccination-Differ… -Safe-Management-Measures).

Bookings for the prayer sessions can be made through the website https://ourmosques.commonspaces.sg/ or the Muslim.sg app.