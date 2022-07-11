Hari Raya Haji a reminder of importance of caring for vulnerable: Wong

The spirit of giving to those in need commemorated during Hari Raya Haji is relevant to everyone in Singapore while the nation grapples with challenges of the Russo-Ukrainian war and inflation, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

Speaking to the media at Masjid Ar-Raudhah in Bukit Batok, he said the festival is a reminder of the importance of caring for the vulnerable.

The Malay/Muslim community, he said, has taken on the responsibility of looking out for one another and its people exemplify the spirit of gotong royong, or mutual aid. "If we all display that same spirit of solidarity and looking out for one another, we will be able to get through the challenges ahead."

Mr Wong said the Government has been doing more to help people cope with the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing war in Ukraine.

This includes a $1.5 billion support package targeted at providing immediate relief for lower-income and more vulnerable groups.

During his mosque visit, he said he was very pleased to see more Singaporeans able to perform the haj pilgrimage this year, especially after having to defer it for two years due to the pandemic.

A total of 900 pilgrims from Singapore went to Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage this year - matching the official quota allowed before the pandemic.

Asked about the biggest sacrifice he had made, Mr Wong said he "had never worked harder (in the last two years) than in his whole lifetime".

"It has been stressful and challenging, but also very inspiring to see fellow Singaporeans, especially those serving on the front lines, prepared to put their own lives at risk and sacrifice a lot of their personal time working round the clock," he said.

He noted the tremendous sacrifice made by those working in hospitals, checkpoints, recovery facilities and dormitories.