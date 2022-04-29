Hari Raya festive packs, cash for cancer patients and families

During the month of Ramadan last year, Mr Imran Osman and his wife were distraught and worried as their two-year-old son was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia - a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

In early May, days before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Amirul Wafiy started his first cycle of intensive chemotherapy.

During the procedure, he developed a blood infection and had to be hospitalised for nearly a month.

The chemotherapy side effects rendered the toddler weak and unable to walk until July, said Mr Imran, 45, a building technician.

Now, after nine cycles of chemo, things are starting to look up for Wafiy and his family.

They are looking forward to meeting relatives during Hari Raya Aidilfitri next week.

Wafiy is also well enough to return to pre-school, and he will be enrolled at a learning centre run by the Children's Cancer Foundation next month.

"Wafiy is getting stronger by the day," said Mr Imran, as his son ran around the premises of a cancer centre yesterday.

Wafiy has three older brothers aged nine, 10 and 12.

Wafiy and his family were among 25 beneficiaries of Ain Society who received cash, groceries and festive food items distributed by President Halimah Yacob yesterday at Serenity Cancer Care centre in Haig Road.

Ain Society is a Malay-Muslim organisation that provides cancer care support to patients and their families, and Serenity Cancer Care is one of two centres run by the society.

A total of 456 beneficiaries have received festive packs and up to $160 each from Ain Society, ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri next week.

Madam Halimah, patron of Ain Society, spoke to a few cancer patients and caregivers at the centre.

This year, Ain Society set aside a fund of $150,000 to help needy patients and their families alleviate financial constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eligible beneficiaries will continue to receive monthly financial assistance.

The society also provides services such as counselling, cancer support groups and spiritual support.

With the easing of pandemic restrictions, in-person support groups and programmes will resume at both Serenity Cancer Care and the society's second branch, Young Heroes Cancer Care centre in Eunos.

Breast cancer patient Eryannie Mohd Sah, 41, is another beneficiary who is looking forward to a more celebratory Hari Raya period this year, after undergoing mastectomy and reconstructive surgery in March last year.

She was in recovery and bed rest for a few months after her surgery, and had to undergo intravenous chemotherapy until September last year.

"None of my relatives know about my diagnosis. I will inform them during visiting next week."