Haj pilgrims to get new app for safety alerts, emergency aid

As part of his preparations for the haj, physical education teacher Nur Qarnain has been jogging and cycling weekly. The 52-year-old has even walked 10km from his house in Jurong West to Clementi in his slippers.

Slippers and sandals are needed for the haj as shoes that cover the entire foot are not allowed when performing certain rituals.

Mr Nur is one of 407 people from Singapore who are travelling to Saudi Arabia for the haj in the coming weeks, the first time Muslims here will be able to go on the pilgrimage since the pandemic hit more than two years ago.

They were at the Singapore Expo yesterday for a pre-departure briefing held by the Singapore Pilgrims' Affairs Office.

The haj lasts five days and the trips are undertaken over a one-month period, which this year falls in the summer. The pilgrimage is physically strenuous, with pilgrims walking an estimated 58km over the five days visiting various holy sites for rituals.

Summer in Saudi Arabia can be hot, with temperatures reaching about 42 deg C in Mecca on Friday. Travel agents handling haj trips have advised pilgrims to reduce close contact with others during the haj amid the pandemic.

In response to health concerns, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) will be launching a new app, PilgrimSG, which can locate pilgrims via the Global Positioning System for them to get help when they require emergency assistance in Saudi Arabia.

It will also provide them with real-time alerts relating to safety.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, who is leading Singapore's haj delegation this year, said: "We recognise that health is always an important issue to manage for haj, especially this year. Through this application, we hope to improve access to healthcare services and other relevant information while our pilgrims perform the haj in the Holy Lands."

Also at the briefing were Mr Shahrudin Abdul Samad and his wife Sulija Amat, both 60, who applied to go on the haj in 2012. They were initially notified by Muis that they would be going in 2020 but then the pandemic hit.

"We were so worried about whether we could actually go since we're already in our 60s," said Mr Shahrudin, a senior engineer at PUB.

Madam Sulija, a housewife, added: "When we knew we could go for haj, I started crying. We both just felt so relieved."

The pilgrims going this year had all been scheduled to go in 2020.

According to Muis, there are approximately 38,000 Muslims on the waiting list to go on the haj.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had earlier said each country would be given approximately 45 per cent of its pre-pandemic quota. Singapore's quota before the pandemic was 900 places.

This year, only pilgrims aged below 65 are allowed to go due to Covid-19 concerns. They also need to be vaccinated with a Saudi-approved vaccine, and must submit a negative polymerase chain reaction test within 72 hours of departure for Saudi Arabia.

The haj journey begins in Singapore for many Singaporean pilgrims. They attend classes to learn about the customs when performing the haj. For instance, they cannot use scented soaps and the men must not use sewn clothing, as pilgrims are meant to distance themselves from material distractions.

Mr Nur visited Saudi Arabia for the umrah - a shorter version of the haj with fewer stations - in 1999 for his honeymoon. This year, he will be going for the haj with his wife.

He said: "We already believed in our hearts that we would be back here for the haj. This will be the highlight of my life as a Muslim."

The haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and Muslims who are physically and financially able to do so are expected to perform the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.