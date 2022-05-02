Hair For Hope aims to raise $3m for kids with cancer in virtual event

The annual Hair For Hope event to raise funds for the Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF) and increase awareness of childhood cancer will be held virtually for the second year in a row despite the recent easing of Covid-19 measures.

The organisers hope to raise $3 million this year and get at least 2,000 participants to shave their heads on their own or at privately organised in-person "satellite" events from now till July 31.

Speaking at the fund-raiser's launch yesterday at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery, CCF chairman Ho Cheng Huat said the decision to keep the event virtual was for safety considerations.

Last year, 2,058 participants shaved their heads and more than $3.6 million was raised, but there was no physical event. The event was cancelled in 2020.

"We are working towards reinstating our earlier, larger main event next year," Mr Ho said.

CCF chief executive Peng Hai Ying, 41, was among the first to shave off her tresses yesterday.

She said she had chosen to do so this year not only to send children with cancer the message that it is okay to be bald, but also to celebrate the CCF's 30th anniversary.

CCF beneficiaries Lee Xin Tong, 22, and Tay Qin Han, 27, who both survived brain cancer when they were teenagers, also shaved their heads at the event.

Ms Lee, a student at Republic Polytechnic, said: "I hope to send a clear encouragement to other children with cancer that we can still be confident individuals even though we are bald."

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng, who was guest of honour at the event and shaved Ms Lee's head, spoke about his own battle with nose cancer since last November.

"I can only imagine that for young children who have to undergo what I went through, the entire ordeal must be foreign, confusing and frightening for them as well as for their parents," he said.

Mr Tay, a financial consultant who has been participating in Hair For Hope since 2014, said: "We want cancer survivors who are losing their hair to know that they're not alone."