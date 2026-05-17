Growth of urban cities discussed at Lianhe Zaobao’s inaugural cultural forum

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Around 500 attendees were at Lianhe Zaobao's inaugural cultural forum, City Insights 2026, on May 17.

SINGAPORE – The intersection between the growth of urban cities and the lives of citizens was among the key points of discussion at Lianhe Zaobao’s inaugural cultural forum dubbed City Insights 2026.

The Chinese-language daily brought together four prominent cultural figures from across Asia during the event that drew around 500 attendees at NTUC Centre on May 17.

The speakers were Malaysian film director Chong Keat Aun, Chinese writer and researcher Shen Jialu, Singaporean writer and former museum director Kennie Ting, and Taiwanese architect Kris Yao.

Mr Chong delivered a keynote speech titled Rural Folklores – Guardians Of A City, where he spoke about the role of folk beliefs in the urbanisation of Malaysia.

Mr Chong, whose works primarily revolve around folk beliefs and historical events, won three prizes at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards – dubbed the Oscars of the Mandarin-speaking world – in Taipei in November 2025.

His film – Mother Bhumi – triumphed in the Best Leading Actress, Best Original Film Song and Best Cinematography categories.

Mr Shen and Mr Ting touched on the urbanisation of other cities such as Shanghai and New York respectively.

Mr Yao spoke on the relationship between cities, architecture and the human spirit.

Ms Lee Huay Leng, editor-in-chief of SPH Media’s Chinese Media Group, said understanding the long-term significance of the cultural development of island nations like Singapore requires exchanges with other countries to learn from their experiences and perspectives.

“The event was also organised to create a space for the exchange of viewpoints that reflect the perspectives and concerns of Chinese people living in different cities,” added Ms Lee. She noted that the migration of Chinese people has been a longstanding practice for various reasons, such as to seek refuge from war.

For places such as Singapore and Kedah in Malaysia, which are diverse in ethnicity and culture, the discussion sought to explore the impact that an influx of new immigrants would have on society, said Ms Lee.

Apart from population movement, she added that it is important to re-examine the changes stemming from technological progress that will emerge in urban spaces, economic structures, cultural heritage, religious beliefs and identity .

Lianhe Zaobao is well-placed to host this discussion as a platform that connects Singaporeans and global Chinese readers, she pointed out, adding that she hopes the audience can reflect on the points of discussion after an honest exchange of ideas.