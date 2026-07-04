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Groceries for entry: How a night of music with local artistes fed some 280 families in Singapore

Chief executive of food charity Food From The Heart Robin Lee receiving food items on stage at Beatback, representing the donations made by concertgoers on June 28.

SINGAPORE – Concertgoers at a recent local charity gig did not need a ticket to get through the door. Instead, a can of mushroom soup or a jar of Nutella was enough to gain entry.

Now in its second year, Beatback combines live performances by local artistes with a food donation drive, aiming to raise both funds-in-kind and awareness for those facing food insecurity in Singapore.

Rather than buying tickets, attendees “pay” for entry with grocery items such as cooking oil, canned foods and bread spreads. The donations go directly to charity partner Food from the Heart (FFTH), which will redistribute them to families and seniors in need.

The concert, co-organised by FFTH and Singapore-based creative collective Dreamsound, was held on June 28 at Mandala Club in Tanjong Pagar.

It drew around 405 attendees, more than three times the turnout of its inaugural run in 2025 at Glass Dome, which attracted 132 attendees.

Intergenerational dance crew AK Kreates performed to an audience of 405 at the Beatback concert. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DISRUPT

Together, attendees donated 3,426 food items – from cans of baked beans priced as low as $1.39 to jars of Jif peanut butter worth $10, said Robin Lee, chief executive of FFTH. About 2,720 items were collected during the first edition.

Lee said these items would benefit about 280 families under one of the charity’s programmes .

“We liked the simplicity of the idea (of donating for entry),” Lee said. “It shifted the focus from attending an event to taking part in a collective act of giving.”

He added that the initiative also showed that helping others did not always require a large financial commitment.

The concert offered something for everyone, said founder and director of Dreamsound, Sharham Sridhar. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DISRUPT

Lee said this year’s jump in turnout reflected growing interest, especially among younger Singaporeans, in supporting social causes through more accessible and unconventional platforms.

The organisers hope that events like Beatback can prompt wider conversations about food insecurity here.

Around one in 10 Singaporean households struggled to get sufficient, safe and nutritious food at least once in 12 months, according to a study in 2020 by researchers from the Singapore Management University’s Lien Centre for Social Innovation.

In 2025, FFTH supported more than 70,400 beneficiaries across nearly 23,000 households, distributing food packs worth a total of $9.7 million.

“By bringing local artistes and audiences together for a common cause, Beatback showed that entertainment and social purpose can go hand in hand,” Lee said.

The concert offered something for everyone, said founder and director of Dreamsound, Sharham Sridhar. The line-up included a violinist-DJ mashup set and electronic, hyperpop and hip-hop acts.

The line-up at Beatback included a violinist-DJ mashup set. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DISRUPT

More than 10 home-grown acts took the stage , including Dreamsound artistes Amos Judah (@amosjudahhhhh), BDK NIP (@bdknip), Azzy (@wtfazzy) and Syaz Smooth (@syazsmooth), alongside bands SCUMBOYS (@scumboysonline) and Krunkle (@krunkletheband) and dance crews Equipo (@eqpocrw) and AK Kreates (@ak.kreates) .

Much of the show’s costs were covered by Teresa Tso, a volunteer with FFTH and a songwriter herself, Sharham said, adding that she had floated the idea of combining a food drive and a concert.

He said Tso’s belief in music and dance had been instrumental to the event from the outset, driven by her hope of introducing more young Singaporeans to FFTH’s work.

Beyond the food donations, Sharham hopes the concert will also change Singaporeans’ perceptions of home-grown talent, which he believes continues to struggle for the same level of support as touring international acts.

“I don’t like calling them local artistes – I see them as artistes who just happen to be Singaporean,” he said.

More than 10 home-grown acts took the stage at Beatback, which was held at Mandala Club in Tanjong Pagar. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DISRUPT

To help change that, Dreamsound has invested more in every aspect of the concert experience, from lighting and sound to programming, so audiences enjoy performances that match the production standards of international touring acts.

“I feel like the (local music) scene is worth fighting and pushing for,” Sharham said.

For concertgoer Aldric Foo, 23, the night offered a rare glimpse of the local music and dance scene.



“It was a meaningful event, and I liked that I was able to give back to society in a fun and enjoyable way,” he said, adding that the low barrier to entry made it easy to support local artistes while also doing good.