HOW WE LIVE: Greater focus on mental well-being

Mental health conditions used to be spoken of in a whisper, if they were brought up at all.

But the pandemic has put an end to that - ironically, by taking such a toll on psychological well-being that people have become more willing to speak up, knowing others are in the same boat.

As Dr Chew Yat Peng, a principal counsellor with non-profit organisation O'Joy, puts it: "Seeing a psychiatrist, a psychologist or a counsellor for mental health issues has become as normal and as important as seeing a doctor for physical health issues."

Last September, a poll commissioned by The Straits Times showed a decline in respondents' mental health since the pandemic began. Three-quarters of the 1,000 respondents said they felt sad or depressed.

Another two-thirds reported feeling lonely.

An earlier study by the Institute of Mental Health found that 13 per cent of the population experienced symptoms of anxiety or depression between May 2020 and June last year.

People of all ages felt the strain.

Some found it hard to put up with enforced isolation, while others were irked by the constant presence of others around them.

But the upshot is that more conversations on mental health are now taking place in the open.

Ideally, this momentum will continue, with everyone pitching in to raise awareness of issues and help solve the problem.

"As a community, we can strive towards understanding that mental health issues occur on a spectrum and will affect most people at some point in their lives," said Dr Chew.

This would encourage people to be kinder to others experiencing such challenges, and help society become more psychologically resilient, she added.

Singapore Counselling Centre's chief well-being officer John Shepherd Lim said employers also have a role to play.

For example, companies could consult mental health professionals to refine their policies, so as to better support their employees' well-being.

At the national level, hospitals are expanding their psychiatric services and the Government is studying the possibility of setting up a permanent mental health office.

Four areas need work, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary in the debate on his ministry's budget in March.

These are: strengthening family support and services, improving mental health literacy, boosting access to mental healthcare and providing employment support for those with mental health conditions.

Having an open discussion on mental health is always daunting.

But as Covid-19 has shown, mental well-being is a necessary complement to physical well-being, and we neglect it at our own peril.

