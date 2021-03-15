Granny quilters get award for volunteer effort

A group of volunteers under the Granny Quilt Project, an initiative by the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC), received an award for their efforts yesterday.

Started in 2017, the project involves volunteers creating quilts for babies.

The quilts are given away at CDAC events.

Each quilt is sewn together from 100 cloth patches, representing a grandmother's 100 wishes for a baby.

The project has been on hiatus since February last year because of the Covid-19 outbreak, but activities are starting to resume this month.

One of the project's two teams, based at the CDAC centre in Redhill, received the award yesterday.

The ceremony at the Lifelong Learning Institute is part of CDAC's Volunteers' Day, a biennial event commending efforts by the non-profit organisation's volunteers.

Two other volunteer groups and seven individuals also received awards. Long-service awards were given to 238 volunteers.