Govt recognises families don't come in one shape or form, may be beautifully imperfect: Sun Xueling

SINGAPORE - Families are sometimes beautifully imperfect and they do not come in just one shape or form, said Ms Sun Xueling, the Minister of State for Social and Family Development.

Ms Sun said the Government recognises that families face challenges, adding: "We don't want people to go away thinking that the Year of the Family means that we celebrate one model or one form of family. That the family must be totally intact, which is father, mother, child smiling happily in one family portrait."

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has designated 2022 as the Year of Celebrating Singapore Families.

The Alliance for Action to Strengthen Marriages and Family Relationships and its focal areas are structured to address the challenges that families face, Ms Sun said on Monday (April 25) when giving an update of its work.

These challenges include the rising number of child abuse and elder abuse cases and the breakdown in parent-child relationships .

The MSF's Child Protective Service investigated 2,141 cases of child abuse last year - 63 per cent more than in 2020 and the highest number in the past decade.

More recent marriages are also not surviving the test of time.

Of those who wed in 2006, 16 per cent of the marriages ended before their 10th anniversary - almost double the 8.7 per cent of those who were married in 1987, data released by the MSF previously showed.

Ms Sun launched the alliance in August last year and it brings the community and Singaporeans together to find ways to strengthen and support marriages and family ties. Its community partners include social sector agencies, companies and religious organisations.

Since its launch, the initiative has engaged almost 300 people on key social issues, such as single parenthood and the Maintenance of Parents Act, to hear their concerns and challenges.

Four out of its six focal areas seek to address challenges that some families face, Ms Sun said.

For example, one focal area looks at providing support for families with early risks, such as couples who marry young or are financially strapped or have many children at a young age.

The team for this focal area is working with partners to develop programmes, for example, that promote respectful relationships so that violence has no place at home.

It also aims to help families maintain ties when a loved one is in jail, for example, by developing materials to explain to children that their parent is incarcerated.

Besides community programmes, Ms Sun noted that the Taskforce on Family Violence released its recommendations in September last year to tackle the scourge of domestic abuse.

For example, the MSF is looking to pass laws that will better protect victims of family violence and strengthen rehabilitation for perpetrators.