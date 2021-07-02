Going the distance for nurses at Assisi

Mr Raymond Balakrishnan, 72, had the first of about 20 heart attacks in 2017 and went into a coma for more than two months.

When his hospital stay ended, he was admitted to Assisi Hospice and had to use a wheelchair.

Today, Mr Balakrishnan - who was a rigger tasked with moving heavy objects on construction sites before he retired - is able to walk on his own, and the credit, he says, goes to the nurses at the hospice and their dedication to caring for him.

To show his appreciation, he took part in Assisi Hospice's first virtual run and walk, "I Race for Nurses", yesterday morning. The distance clocked will go towards Adidas Singapore vouchers that the nurses can redeem for shoes.

He said: "The nurses never hesitated to help me with difficult tasks, such as going to the toilet. They would even drop by during their lunchtime to encourage me.

"If not for them, I wouldn't be where I am today."

Besides Mr Balakrishnan, 19 other patients also took part in the walk at the hospice's courtyard. They clocked a total of 9km.

For every 100km covered in the race, Adidas Singapore will give a $100 voucher as a gift to an Assisi nurse. When the collective goal of 15,000km is reached, all the hospice nurses will receive a voucher.

The race, which is open to the public, has received sign-ups from over 3,400 participants since registration opened last month.

Members of the public have donated more than $20,000 on the race's donation platform at this website https://www.giving.sg/assisi-hospice/i_race

The hospice is located in Thomson Road near Mount Alvernia Hospital.

It organised the event to celebrate Nurses' Day on Aug 1, in appreciation of the nurses who walk up to 12km daily in the course of carrying out their duties.

Assisi nurse Rachael Adeline Wong, 32, who has been in the profession for 12 years, said: "I feel like my work is being acknowledged and appreciated. Shoes are important for nurses because we need to walk a lot.

"I'm also glad the patients enjoyed themselves in this walk too. If they are happy, I'm happy as well."

The virtual race began yesterday and takes place until July 31. It is free for those who wish to participate. People can sign up at the race website at web.42race.com/race-bundle/iracefornurses