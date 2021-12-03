Gleneagles staff bring Xmas cheer to kids with $50k donation to Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - Christmas has come early for 63 primary school pupils, thanks to a $45,955 donation by doctors, nurses and other staff of Gleneagles Hospital, along with the D. S. Lee Foundation, to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

The pupils will receive a full year of help with their food and transport expenses.

This year's amount, raised through the hospital's annual Christmas charity, is Gleneagles' largest since it began supporting the STSPMF three years ago.

D. S. Lee Foundation is a philanthropic organisation focused on nurses' training.

A cheque was presented to STSPMF general manager Tan Bee Heong during the hospital's Annual Christmas Charity Light Up, which was attended by staff in person at the hospital in Napier Road, and online.

Gleneagles Hospital chief executive Melvin Heng said: "We are encouraged by our donors' unwavering support for STSPMF and grateful to have D. S. Lee Foundation join our cause in supporting schoolchildren.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has brought more economic challenges, and it is therefore even more crucial during this time that we continue to support less privileged children and do our part during this season of giving to keep them in school and afford food during recess."

Donors who contributed more than $60 received copies of a book titled Healthy Ever After.

The book is an augmented reality, medical fairytale book for children and was specially commissioned by the hospital to teach them about common childhood illnesses.